Bristol City vs Ipswich preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Bristol City are again without goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship clash against Ipswich at Ashton Gate.

Maenpaa missed the 1-0 home defeat to Leeds on Saturday with a calf injury sustained in the previous game at Preston. Max O'Leary is set to deputise with the Robins hopeful the Finland international will be fit for their next Sky Bet Championship game at Sheffield United on March 30.

Play-off-chasing City have no new injury worries and were boosted this week with midfielder Korey Smith back in training after damaging knee ligaments in August.

Bottom-placed Ipswich are expected to hand Kayden Jackson his first league start since the end of December. Jackson replaced the hobbling Collin Quaner in Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Brom, but Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said after the game that he intended to start the former Accrington striker at Ashton Gate anyway.

Midfielder Trevoh Chalobah returns to the squad after a thigh injury. Flynn Downes and Matthew Pennington could also figure after being laid low by a virus which has swept the Ipswich training ground.

Opta stats

Bristol City have won five of their last six league matches against Ipswich (L1).

Ipswich have lost their last four league visits to Ashton Gate against Bristol City.

Since winning nine consecutive matches in all competitions, Bristol City have failed to win any of their last five games (W0 D1 L4).

Bristol C vs Ipswich Live on

Ipswich are the only Championship side yet to keep an away clean sheet this season, conceding 36 goals in 18 games.

Famara Diedhiou is the only Bristol City player to have scored more than two league goals at Ashton Gate this season (five).

Ipswich are yet to win a single Championship match this season when Bartosz Bialkowski has started in goal (W0 D8 L12).

Prutton's prediction

It's four without a win for Bristol City in the league now, which has seen them slip out of the play-off places again. They have had a tough run of games, though.

This is a good opportunity for them to get back to winning ways. Ipswich have drawn four of their last five but it is victories they need now. I can't see one coming at Ashton Gate, though.

David Prutton predicts: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)