Bristol City 2-2 Middlesbrough: Britt Assombalonga scores 100th EFL goal in draw

Britt Assombalonga scored his 100th goal in the EFL as Middlesbrough held high-flying Bristol City to an entertaining 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate on Saturday lunchtime.

Kasey Palmer headed the Robins in front a minute before the break (44), when he steered home Niclas Eliasson's cross following some stellar tenacity from the Swede on the left flank.

An unfortunate own-goal from Taylor Moore levelled the game (64) as momentum swayed in Boro's favour after the break, before Assombalonga - who appeared offside in the build-up - reached his milestone.

But the versatile Tommy Rowe ensured Lee Johnson's men earned a point late on, when he stooped to place Callum O'Dowda's cross beyond Darren Randolph and lift them to fourth in the Championship standings.

How Bristol City were denied a fourth win on the spin

With Boro's new front-foot approach and Bristol City's desire to challenge for promotion again, the game was incredibly open from the first whistle and the woodwork was struck for the first time inside 15 minutes.

Paddy McNair hit a dipping cross to the near post, where Ashley Fletcher was waiting, with an outstretched leg, to pounce. The effort beat Daniel Bentley, but the visitors were denied by the base of the post.

A brave header from Nathan Baker also ricocheted off the woodwork at the other end, though as he had in that instance, Eliasson provided a sublime assist for the deadlock-breaker. He twisted-and-turned past McNair, standing the ball up for ex-Chelsea man Palmer to head home.

Team news Lee Johnson made three changes to the side that beat Hull last time out, with Niclas Eliasson, Jack Hunt and Kasey Palmer replacing Pedro Pereira, Tomas Kalas and Famara Diedhiou.



Similarly, Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate made four changes of his own following last weekend's 1-1 draw with Millwall. Anfernee Dijksteel started ahead of Jonny Howson at right-back, while Dael Fry, Lewis Wing and Marvin Johnson replaced Dani Ayala, George Saville and Marcus Browne.

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate looked downbeat in the wake of the opener, but just after the hour mark, the glum look disappeared as Moore's inadvertent touch took McNair's cross beyond his own goalkeeper to haul his side back on level terms.

There was a hint of offside when Assombalonga latched onto a long ball forward and tucked a shot past Bentley four minutes later, but justice was served with nine minutes to play when Rowe - who had moved forward from left-back to central midfield - intuitively stooped to head the timely equaliser.

What's next?

Both sides are next in action on Saturday 14 September, following the first international break of the season. Bristol City travel to Stoke, while Middlesbrough host Reading at the Riverside Stadium.