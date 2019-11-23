Bristol City 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Robins frustrated by 10-man side

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest held out with 10 men for more than half an hour to earn a goalless Championship draw at Bristol City.

The visitors had looked the better side until midfielder Ryan Yates picked up a straight red card from referee Craig Pawson after 56 minutes for a challenge on Adam Nagy, which provoked an angry reaction from City players.

From then on City poured forward in search of a winner, but were unable to create many clear openings against determined and well-organised opponents.

Both sides attacked with promise in an open first half, but it was Forest who carried the greater threat.

Tiago Silva's eighth-minute shot from just outside the box was deflected wide and the resulting corner to the far post saw Yates get in a low drive, only for Famara Diedhiou to clear off the line.

The visitors continued to create chances and Joe Lolley's 15th-minute shot was saved by Dan Bentley.

Lewis Grabban saw a 24th-minute effort deflected over before Andreas Weimann put in City's first goal attempt of note, a long-range shot that was a yard wide.

Forest's Sammy Ameobi picked up the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge after 36 minutes.

By then both defences were looking more secure, but it was City who could feel happier with the goalless half-time score having been under plenty of pressure.

Forest began the second half in a similar fashion to the first and Bentley had to make a 50th-minute save to keep out Silva's low drive.

But City were soon flexing their attacking muscles and went close to a 55th-minute lead when Weimann's low cross from the right took a deflection and struck the far post.

Then came Yates' reckless moment and 10-man Forest suddenly faced an uphill task.

Boss Sabri Lamouchi responded with a substitution, taking off Ameobi and sending on former City winger Albert Adomah.

City head coach Lee Johnson quickly made two changes of his own, introducing Kasey Palmer and Niclas Eliasson for Bailey Wright and Callum O'Dowda and switching to 4-4-2 from his wing-back formation.

Forest had a great chance to take the lead after 73 minutes when mistakes by Nagy and Adam Baker gifted a chance to Grabban, who lobbed Bentley but saw his effort go wide.

Weimann almost capitalised at the other end, but his volley from 12 yards cleared the crossbar. It was the striker's last action before being replaced by Rodri.

Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba was booked for time-wasting in the closing stages as his team had to defend a series of dangerous Eliasson crosses.

Rodri volleyed over from close range following an Eliasson corner and it proved City's last chance.

What the managers said...

Bristol City's Lee Johnson: "I didn't get a clear view of the sending-off, but I'm told it was a two-footed challenge, so I don't think they could have any complaints. Forest are a very good side and I expect them to be up there challenging when it matters most.

"We lacked a bit with our end product today, but overall I was delighted with the performance.

Nottingham Forest's Sabri Lamouchi: "I am so proud of my players. Ryan has made a mistake with the tackle that saw him sent off and I can see why the referee made the decision. It was not an aggressive challenge, but more the result of enthusiasm, which isn't a bad thing to see in a young player.

"He was very angry and upset with himself after the game because he knew what he did could have cost us an important result. But the important thing is that he learns from it. Today the other players have made sure we didn't lose with 10 men and that is good for him."