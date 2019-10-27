Other matches

Sun 27th October

Sky Bet Championship

  • Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic
  • 1:30pm Sunday 27th October
  • Ashton Gate   (Att: 22246)
FT

Bristol C 2

A Weimann (39),P Miguel Pereira (86)

Wigan 2

C Dunkley (44, 53)

Bristol City 2-2 Wigan: Pedro Pereira denies Wigan with late equaliser

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash at Ashton Gate.

Andreas Weimann scored the opener at Ashton Gate
Bristol City scored another late goal to deny Wigan their first away victory of the season as the points were shared in a battling 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate.

City's Andreas Weimann opened the scoring with a low shot six minutes before the break, but Wigan deservedly equalised shortly afterwards through Chey Dunkley.

The Latics came out firing after half-time and took the lead when Dunkley grabbed his second - and fifth of the season - with a strong header despite Dan Bentley's best efforts.

Pedro Pereira then scored his first City goal from a Niclas Eliasson corner to level the game with four minutes remaining, with the hosts missing their chance to go second in the table.

