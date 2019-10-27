Bristol City 2-2 Wigan: Pedro Pereira denies Wigan with late equaliser

Andreas Weimann scored the opener at Ashton Gate

Bristol City scored another late goal to deny Wigan their first away victory of the season as the points were shared in a battling 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate.

City's Andreas Weimann opened the scoring with a low shot six minutes before the break, but Wigan deservedly equalised shortly afterwards through Chey Dunkley.

The Latics came out firing after half-time and took the lead when Dunkley grabbed his second - and fifth of the season - with a strong header despite Dan Bentley's best efforts.

Pedro Pereira then scored his first City goal from a Niclas Eliasson corner to level the game with four minutes remaining, with the hosts missing their chance to go second in the table.

