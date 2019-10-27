Bristol City 2-2 Wigan: Pedro Pereira denies Wigan with late equaliser
Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash at Ashton Gate.
Last Updated: 27/10/19 3:51pm
Bristol City scored another late goal to deny Wigan their first away victory of the season as the points were shared in a battling 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate.
City's Andreas Weimann opened the scoring with a low shot six minutes before the break, but Wigan deservedly equalised shortly afterwards through Chey Dunkley.
The Latics came out firing after half-time and took the lead when Dunkley grabbed his second - and fifth of the season - with a strong header despite Dan Bentley's best efforts.
Pedro Pereira then scored his first City goal from a Niclas Eliasson corner to level the game with four minutes remaining, with the hosts missing their chance to go second in the table.
More to follow...