Bristol City vs Norwich City. Sky Bet Championship.
Ashton Gate Stadium.
Goal! Bristol City 1, Norwich City 0. Jason Knight (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Knight.
Onel Hernández (Norwich City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Jonathan Rowe.
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Sara.
Attempt saved. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Knight.
Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitris Giannoulis.
Attempt blocked. Matty James (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Sykes.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Norwich City) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross following a corner.