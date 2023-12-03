 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bristol City vs Norwich City. Sky Bet Championship.

Ashton Gate Stadium.

Bristol City 1

  • J Knight (34th minute)

Norwich City 0

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    Delay in match because of an injury Tommy Conway (Bristol City).
    Goal! Bristol City 1, Norwich City 0. Jason Knight (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
    Attempt blocked. George Tanner (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
    Attempt missed. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Knight.
    Shane Duffy (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    Tommy Conway (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    Foul by Shane Duffy (Norwich City).
    Onel Hernández (Norwich City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Jonathan Rowe.
    Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Sara.
    Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).
    Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    Attempt saved. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Knight.
    Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
    Foul by Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City).
    Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Attempt blocked. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
    Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City).
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitris Giannoulis.
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Cameron Pring.
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Rob Dickie.
    Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).
    Attempt blocked. Matty James (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Sykes.
    Offside, Norwich City. Kenny McLean is caught offside.
    Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Norwich City) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez with a cross following a corner.
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Zak Vyner.
    Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
    George Tanner (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.