Burnley 1-0 Brighton: James Tarkowski goal ends Clarets' winless streak

Burnley ended an eight-game winless run with a 1-0 victory against Brighton in the Premier League, taking them out of the relegation places.

The Clarets had not won in over two months heading into Saturday's game - last beating Cardiff on September 30 - but ground out a vital victory at a wet and windy Turf Moor.

James Tarkowski turned home a Jack Cork shot with his midriff in the 40th minute to lift Burnley into 17th place on 12 points - two ahead of Huddersfield in 18th.

For Brighton, they slip down a place in 11th and their own three-game unbeaten streak comes to an end.

Player ratings Burnley: Hart (6), Bardsley (7), Tarkowski (7), Mee (7), Taylor (6), Gundmundsson (8), Westwood (6), Cork (7), Brady (7), Barnes (7), Wood (6).



Subs used: Lennon (5), Hendrick (n/a).



Brighton: Ryan (6), Bruno (6), Dunk (7), Bernardo (7), Balogun (6), March (7), Propper (6), Bissouma (7), Knockaert (6), Gross (5), Andone (5).



Subs used: Murray (6), Locadia (6), Stephen (4).



Man of the match: Johann Burg Gudmundsson.

The opening half an hour was a tepid affair, with Burnley have the first shot of the game on the 30-minute mark. Johann Berg Gudmundsson's cross picked out Robbie Brady at the top of the box. He hit the ball first time, but his connection was not the best as it flew over the top of the crossbar.

Five minutes later and Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan was forced into two good saves. Brady's ball into the area was controlled well by the chest of Ashley Barnes, who then tapped it into the path of Chris Wood. However, his shot at the post was saved well by Ryan. He was down low again not long after to collect a Brady shot that fizzed through a packed box.

Burnley took advantage of their pressure in the 40th minute, although it was a scrappy affair. Gudmundsson put a cross into the area after a cleared free-kick, picking out Ben Mee on the left. His ball forward was cleared by a Ryan punch, with the rebound falling to Cork. He struck and the effort was turned home by the midriff of Tarkowski to see the hosts ahead.

Team news Burnley named the same matchday 18 from midweek. Brighton named three changes with Bruno, Florian Andone and Anthony Knockaert coming into the XI.

Eight minutes after the restart, and Burnley had a penalty appeal turned down. Yves Bissouma tried to clear a Ryan pass with a high boot as Phil Bardsley came in to meet the ball with his head. The Burnley defender went to ground, apparently being caught, although Bissouma did get to the ball first as Martin Atkinson waved away the claims with Burnley now going 58 Premier League games without being awarded a penalty.

Tarkowski nearly scored another in the 62nd minute after a brilliant corner delivery from Gudmundsson and although the defender rose highest to meet it, the ball just whistled past the back post.

Brighton could have snatched a point with seven minutes of normal time to play as they pummelled the Burnley box. Glenn Murray lofted a superb ball into the box to meet the run of Jurgen Locadia, but he put his header over the crossbar from just inside the six-yard box as the hosts saw out the important victory.

Phil Bardsley is challenged by Florin Andone

Opta stats

Brighton have enjoyed just two wins in their last 22 Premier League away games, drawing five and losing 15.

The three Premier League clashes between these two sides have produced a total of just the one goal.

Burnley registered a clean sheet at Turf Moor for only the third time in their last 18 league games there.

Burnley's Jack Cork has registered goal involvements in consecutive Premier League appearances (assist v Brighton, goal v Liverpool) for the first time since March 2016 with Swansea.

Man of the match - Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Gudmundsson was back to his best on Saturday and it is no surprise that Burnley won with him playing well. He gave Brighton the runaround down the right flank - especially in the first half - and got back to clear the danger in the box on a few occasions too.

His set-piece deliveries were of a good quality and he had a hand in the build-up to the goal. It was a shame he went off injured in the 73rd minute with fatigue possibly playing a factor as he popped up all over the Burnley pitch. Hopefully, he just needs rest and will be back in action next weekend.

What's next?

Burnley are on their travels next Saturday when they take on Tottenham at Wembley in the Premier League. Brighton will be playing on Sunday, December 16 when they welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium.