Burnley 2-4 Chelsea: Christian Pulisic scores perfect hat-trick in seventh straight Blues win

Christian Pulisic celebrates his hat-trick goal

Christian Pulisic marked his first league start since August with a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Burnley 4-2 at Turf Moor.

The Blues owed their seventh straight win in all competitions to the American's clinical finishing as he deceived James Tarkowski to open the scoring (21) with his left foot before adding a second just before half-time when his right-foot shot deflected off Ben Mee and past Nick Pope.

Pulisic sealed a perfect hat-trick after the break when he glanced Mason Mount's corner beyond Pope with his head (56) and Chelsea looked in danger of running riot when Willian added a fourth two minutes later.

But they let up on their intensity from then on and gave Burnley a glimmer of hope out of nowhere late on, with Jay Rodriguez's stunner (86) and Dwight McNeil's deflected effort (89) giving the hosts something to smile about, but it was Chelsea smiling at full-time as they moved level with third-placed Leicester.

What's next?

Burnley travel to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield United next Saturday at 3pm, while Chelsea host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; Kick-off at 8.05pm.