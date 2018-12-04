Burnley vs Liverpool preview: Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson face tests

Sadio Mane is a doubt for Liverpool due to injury

Liverpool could be without Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson when they travel to struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Both players sustained injuries during Liverpool's Merseyside derby win over Everton on Sunday and could miss the match at Turf Moor.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday: "Sadio really had an awful cut on his foot. It needed to be stitched; he is OK but walking around here now in flip-flops and you don't play in flip-flops! That means in this moment he is not ready, but we will see later.

"With Robbo it is not that serious as with Sadio, but we need to have a look."

Liverpool's win over Everton saw them remain unbeaten in the Premier League and stay in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Burnley's poor run of form continued with a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Clarets have only won two games in the Premier League this season and have lost five of their six games.

"We've had our fair share of results against the big sides, but everyone loves an underdog story," said manager Sean Dyche.

"We have to play well, that's for sure, but the bigger thing for me is putting out a performance."

Team news

Burnley defender James Tarkowski could make his first appearance for a month after returning from hernia surgery.

Ben Gibson could also be in contention but Steven Defour is "touch and go" and Robbie Brady might be a doubt after suffering an apparent ankle injury against Palace.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returns from suspension and Adam Lallana is available.

Opta stats

Burnley have won just one of their eight Premier League games against Liverpool (D1 L6), beating them 2-0 at Turf Moor in August 2016.

After keeping a clean sheet in six successive league games against Burnley, Liverpool have conceded at least once in each of their last four against them.

All seven of Liverpool's Premier League goals at Turf Moor have come in the second half of matches.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League matches played on Wednesday (W11 D5), since a 1-3 loss at Stoke on Boxing Day 2012.

Liverpool have won just one of their last seven Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (D2 L4), though it was their last such match at Huddersfield in October.

Liverpool have conceded just five goals in their 14 Premier League games this season - only once in the history of the top-flight have a conceded fewer at this stage of a campaign (Chelsea, 4 in 2008-09).

Liverpool's haul of 36 points this season is their second-highest tally after 14 top-flight games, with only the 38 amassed in 1990-91 beating it.

This will be Burnley boss Sean Dyche's 300th league game as a manager (currently P299 W113 D91 L95).

Merson's prediction

It could have gone either way for Liverpool against Everton but they found a way to win. In the end it was a massive football result for Jurgen Klopp and his side. They are still behind City at the moment but who knows if we'll look back at that result in six months time and say Pickford won Liverpool the league.

I can't see anything but a Liverpool win here. It's a case of damage limitation for Burnley. It shocked me the other day when Jeff Stelling said on Soccer Saturday that Burnley were the favourites for relegation. However, when they go to Palace and get beat like they did it sort of makes sense. The other teams that are losing down the bottom look like they've got a bit about them. They look like they could nick a result here or there but you can't say that about Burnley at the moment. They could have lost by eight, nine or 10 against Palace and didn't have a shot on target.

I worry for them but this is where they are. They are a bottom six team really who did great last season. Normally when you play Burnley you know you are in for a hard game but I just don't see that at the moment. I see teams rolling them over and they are not being made to work hard for it at all, that's the worry. They need to start watching the old videos and get back to the Burnley of last season because they were a good team.

PAUL PREDICTS: 0-2 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

