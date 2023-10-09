 Skip to content
Burton Albion vs Cambridge United. Sky Bet League One.

Pirelli Stadium.

Burton Albion 2

  • J Walker (10th minute)
  • A Oshilaja (31st minute)

Cambridge United 0

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Brophy (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James Brophy (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Andrew with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Josh Walker.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Thomas Hamer.
    free_kick_won icon

    Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion).

    Second Half begins Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 0.
    free_kick_won icon

    James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Steve Seddon (Burton Albion).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Lankester (Cambridge United).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kwadwo Baah (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Steve Seddon.
    free_kick_won icon

    Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Powell (Burton Albion).
    free_kick_won icon

    Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sullay Kaikai following a fast break.
    goal icon

    Goal! Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 0. Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Max Crocombe.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Brophy.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Thomas Hamer.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Paul Digby.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Powell with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by George Thomas.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Baah.
    free_kick_won icon

    Paul Digby (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion).
    corner icon

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Liam Bennett.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. George Thomas (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Lankester.
    goal icon

    Goal! Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0. Josh Walker (Burton Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kwadwo Baah.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mustapha Carayol with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Mustapha Carayol (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liam Bennett (Cambridge United).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion).
    free_kick_won icon

    Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adedeji Oshilaja.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.