Burton Albion vs Cambridge United. Sky Bet League One.
Pirelli Stadium.
Attempt missed. James Brophy (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. James Brophy (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Andrew with a cross.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Josh Walker.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Thomas Hamer.
Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion).
Second Half begins Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 0.
First Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 0.
James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steve Seddon (Burton Albion).
Foul by Jack Lankester (Cambridge United).
Kwadwo Baah (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Steve Seddon.
Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Powell (Burton Albion).
Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sullay Kaikai following a fast break.
Goal! Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 0. Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Max Crocombe.
Attempt saved. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Brophy.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Thomas Hamer.
Attempt blocked. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a cross.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Paul Digby.
Attempt blocked. Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Powell with a cross.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by George Thomas.
Attempt blocked. Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Baah.
Paul Digby (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Liam Bennett.
Attempt blocked. George Thomas (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Lankester.
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0. Josh Walker (Burton Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kwadwo Baah.
Attempt missed. Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mustapha Carayol with a cross.
Mustapha Carayol (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Bennett (Cambridge United).
Foul by Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion).
Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adedeji Oshilaja.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.