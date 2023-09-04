 Skip to content
This is a live match.

Cambridge United vs Reading. Sky Bet League One.

The Abbey StadiumAttendance6,789.

Cambridge United 1

  • F Okenabirhie (83rd minute)

Reading 0

    free_kick_won icon

    William Mannion (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Clinton Mola (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Cambridge United. Elias Kachunga tries a through ball, but Fejiri Okenabirhie is caught offside.
    goal icon

    Goal! Cambridge United 1, Reading 0. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Brophy.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Reading. Tivonge Rushesha replaces Femi Azeez because of an injury.
    offside icon

    Offside, Cambridge United. William Mannion tries a through ball, but Fejiri Okenabirhie is caught offside.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Reading. Clinton Mola replaces Amadou Salif Mbengue.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Reading. Michael Craig replaces Charlie Savage.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    Michael Morrison (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Femi Azeez (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andy Yiadom.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
    yellow_card icon

    Charlie Savage (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Charlie Savage (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    Elias Kachunga (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Nelson Abbey.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Cambridge United. Fejiri Okenabirhie replaces Gassan Ahadme.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Cambridge United. John-Kymani Gordon replaces Sullay Kaikai.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Cambridge United. Elias Kachunga replaces Jack Lankester.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. George Thomas (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
    yellow_card icon

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by George Thomas.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caylon Vickers.
    yellow_card icon

    Sam Hutchinson (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Harlee Dean (Reading) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Charlie Savage with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Paul Digby.
    yellow_card icon

    Michael Morrison (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.
    free_kick_won icon

    Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Michael Morrison (Cambridge United).
    offside icon

    Offside, Cambridge United. James Brophy tries a through ball, but Jack Lankester is caught offside.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Reading. Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan replaces Ben Elliott.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Reading. Andy Yiadom replaces Matthew Carson.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. George Thomas (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by David Button.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Paul Digby (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Brophy.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Gassan Ahadme (Cambridge United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by George Thomas with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Amadou Salif Mbengue.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Harlee Dean.
    free_kick_won icon

    Matthew Carson (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Lankester (Cambridge United).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Sam Hutchinson (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
    corner icon

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.

    Second Half begins Cambridge United 0, Reading 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Reading 0.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gassan Ahadme with a headed pass.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Amadou Salif Mbengue.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ben Elliott (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    Danny Andrew (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Femi Azeez (Reading) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Ben Elliott.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Brophy (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Bennett.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Savage (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    free_kick_won icon

    Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Danny Andrew (Cambridge United).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. George Thomas (Cambridge United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Gassan Ahadme (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Andrew following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Charlie Savage.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Andrew with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Femi Azeez.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Amadou Salif Mbengue.
    free_kick_won icon

    Harvey Knibbs (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul Digby (Cambridge United).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ben Elliott (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Caylon Vickers (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Femi Azeez (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Knibbs.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by George Thomas (Cambridge United).
    yellow_card icon

    Harlee Dean (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Harlee Dean (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Michael Morrison (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Femi Azeez (Reading).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Harlee Dean (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Hutchinson.
    free_kick_won icon

    Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nelson Abbey (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ben Elliott (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    George Thomas (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Harvey Knibbs (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gassan Ahadme (Cambridge United).
    free_kick_won icon

    Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Harlee Dean (Reading) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Savage with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Liam Bennett.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Caylon Vickers (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Elliott.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Brophy.
    free_kick_won icon

    Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ben Elliott (Reading).
    free_kick_won icon

    Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Harvey Knibbs (Reading).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Gassan Ahadme (Cambridge United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
    free_kick_won icon

    Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading).

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.