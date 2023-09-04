Cambridge United vs Reading. Sky Bet League One.
The Abbey StadiumAttendance6,789.
William Mannion (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clinton Mola (Reading).
Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Cambridge United. Elias Kachunga tries a through ball, but Fejiri Okenabirhie is caught offside.
Goal! Cambridge United 1, Reading 0. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Brophy.
Substitution, Reading. Tivonge Rushesha replaces Femi Azeez because of an injury.
Offside, Cambridge United. William Mannion tries a through ball, but Fejiri Okenabirhie is caught offside.
Substitution, Reading. Clinton Mola replaces Amadou Salif Mbengue.
Substitution, Reading. Michael Craig replaces Charlie Savage.
Foul by Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading).
Michael Morrison (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Femi Azeez (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andy Yiadom.
Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Charlie Savage (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Charlie Savage (Reading).
Elias Kachunga (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Nelson Abbey.
Attempt blocked. Fejiri Okenabirhie (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Cambridge United. Fejiri Okenabirhie replaces Gassan Ahadme.
Substitution, Cambridge United. John-Kymani Gordon replaces Sullay Kaikai.
Substitution, Cambridge United. Elias Kachunga replaces Jack Lankester.
Attempt missed. George Thomas (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Andy Yiadom (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Reading).
James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by George Thomas.
Attempt blocked. Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caylon Vickers.
Sam Hutchinson (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Reading).
James Brophy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harlee Dean (Reading) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Charlie Savage with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Paul Digby.
Michael Morrison (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card.
Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Morrison (Cambridge United).
Offside, Cambridge United. James Brophy tries a through ball, but Jack Lankester is caught offside.
Substitution, Reading. Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan replaces Ben Elliott.
Substitution, Reading. Andy Yiadom replaces Matthew Carson.
Attempt blocked. George Thomas (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a cross.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by David Button.
Attempt saved. Paul Digby (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Brophy.
Attempt missed. Gassan Ahadme (Cambridge United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by George Thomas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Amadou Salif Mbengue.
Attempt blocked. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Harlee Dean.
Matthew Carson (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Lankester (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Sam Hutchinson (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ryan Bennett.
Second Half begins Cambridge United 0, Reading 0.
First Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Reading 0.
Attempt missed. Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gassan Ahadme with a headed pass.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Amadou Salif Mbengue.
Foul by Ben Elliott (Reading).
Danny Andrew (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Femi Azeez (Reading) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Ben Elliott.
Attempt missed. James Brophy (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Bennett.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Savage (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Andrew (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. George Thomas (Cambridge United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt missed. Gassan Ahadme (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Andrew following a corner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Charlie Savage.
Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Andrew with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Femi Azeez.
Attempt missed. Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Amadou Salif Mbengue.
Harvey Knibbs (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Digby (Cambridge United).
Attempt saved. Ben Elliott (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Caylon Vickers (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Femi Azeez (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Knibbs.
Hand ball by George Thomas (Cambridge United).
Harlee Dean (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Reading).
Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Morrison (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Femi Azeez (Reading).
Attempt saved. Harlee Dean (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Hutchinson.
Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United).
Foul by Nelson Abbey (Reading).
Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Elliott (Reading).
George Thomas (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harvey Knibbs (Reading).
Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gassan Ahadme (Cambridge United).
Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Harlee Dean (Reading) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Savage with a cross.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Liam Bennett.
Attempt blocked. Caylon Vickers (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Elliott.
Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Brophy.
Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Elliott (Reading).
Liam Bennett (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harvey Knibbs (Reading).
Attempt saved. Gassan Ahadme (Cambridge United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.