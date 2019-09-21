Cardiff 1-0 Middlesbrough: Ashley Fletcher own goal costs Boro

1:27 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Middlesbrough. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Middlesbrough.

Ashley Fletcher's early own goal was enough for Cardiff to secure a 1-0 home victory over Middlesbrough.

The Bluebirds broke a run of three successive Championship draws and moved to within three points of the play-off places thanks to the Boro striker's moment of misfortune in the second minute.

The lacklustre defeat ended Middlesbrough's resurgent four-game unbeaten run and continued Jonathan Woodgate's difficult start to his managerial career.

Omar Bogle was handed his first Cardiff start in 22 months after Robert Glatzel was ruled out with an illness before kick-off.

Boss Neil Warnock made another shock selection by leaving fit-again goalkeeper Neil Etheridge on the bench in favour of Alex Smithies.

Woodgate made two changes to his Boro side as Daniel Ayala and George Saville came back in for Marc Bola and Lewis Wing.

Cardiff had only scored two league goals in the month of September but they gained a helping hand to get them off the mark after two minutes.

Josh Murphy used his pace to win a corner, which he curled towards the near post. In a desperate bid to clear the danger, Boro striker Fletcher turned towards his own goal and flashed a header past Darren Randolph.

Fletcher attempted to make amends by nodding a loose ball past Smithies, but Sean Morrison was on hand to hook the ball away from goal.

Cardiff failed to extend their lead despite a dominant opening 45 minutes, but Bogle had a chance three minutes after the restart after being played in by Joe Ralls.

Bogle could only poke the ball wide, and Cardiff almost paid for their missed opportunity when Saville blasted the ball just over after a cushioned header from Ryan Shotton set up the chance.

Cardiff had two penalty shouts turned down within a minute after Gavin Whyte was shoved by Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson was barged over in the box by Anfernee Dijksteel, but their appeals were waved away by referee Darren Bond.

Bogle looked as if he was going to celebrate his first start in 637 days with a goal when he beat Shotton to Junior Hoilett's teasing cross, but his header crashed against the crossbar.

There was further danger for Woodgate's men when Randolph palmed Aden Flint's header back into the danger area for Paterson to head onto the roof of the net.

Boro made a rare foray into Cardiff territory in search of a late leveller, but in the end the own goal was the only thing that could split the teams after a game lacking attacking quality.

The managers

Neil Warnock: "I've always done well against Boro, going back to my playing days. You look at their squad and you think goals are going to be hard to get, but I actually think we had all the chances. We were a lot more like ourselves today, but we need to continue that, we haven't won away from home but we're getting back to our old selves.

"I have got a great bunch of lads here. When we have got the backing like we have here, there's no better place. It would have been nice to have scored more but that's not us. We never make it easy for ourselves. I thought we were dominant and they didn't really get a look-in. There were a lot of plusses for us. We played some good football."

Jonathan Woodgate: "I said before the game you have to match Cardiff physically and I thought we did that throughout the game, but we didn't show enough quality on the ball," he said.

"We didn't create enough chances for our forwards - they were basically starved of the ball. We will be back training on Monday. We will be working hard and we move on to the next game."