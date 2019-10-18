Other matches

Fri 18th October

Sky Bet Championship

  • Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday
  • 7:45pm Friday 18th October
  • Cardiff City Stadium   (Att: 22486)
FT

Cardiff 1

L Tomlin (87)

Sheff Wed 1

J Börner (19)

Cardiff 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Tomlin's controversial sucker-punch denies Owls

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash at the Cardiff City Stadium

Last Updated: 18/10/19 9:53pm

Cardiff City's Aden Flint (right) and Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach (left) battle for the ball
Cardiff City's Aden Flint (right) and Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach (left) battle for the ball

Lee Tomlin struck a controversial late equaliser as he secured a point for Cardiff in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship.

Owls defender Julian Borner scored his first goal for the club midway through the first half, when his deft flick took Kadeem Harris' shot beyond Neil Etheridge (19), but the visitors failed to build on their early dominance at the Cardiff City Stadium.

They were punished three minutes from time, when Tomlin came off the bench to win a contentious free-kick - after he appeared to foul Massimo Luongo - which he superbly dispatched beyond goalkeeper Cameron Dawson (87).

Victory by a two-goal margin would have sent Garry Monk's men top of the table, yet the late drama means they now move up to sixth, with Cardiff perched in 11th place.

More to follow...

What's next?

Both sides are next in action on Tuesday during the midweek round of EFL fixtures. Cardiff travel to The Den to face Millwall, in a game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button, while Sheffield Wednesday host Stoke at Hillsborough, in a game live on Sky Sports Action. Both fixtures get under way at 7.45pm.

