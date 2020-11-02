Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Sociedad: David Silva scores first Real Sociedad goal for new La Liga leaders

David Silva scored his first Real Sociedad goal since his summer move from Manchester City as their 4-1 win at Celta Vigo sent them top of La Liga.

Silva opened the scoring - and his Sociedad account - by heading home midway through the first half before Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal added the second soon after, following up his own shot which had come off the post.

Willian Jose further stretched the visitors' lead early in the second half, tapping in a cross from Cristian Portu, who had chased down Celta defender Jeison Murillo to win the ball back by the penalty area.

David Silva's last five goals Nov 1: vs Celta Vigo

vs Celta Vigo July 15: vs Bournemouth

vs Bournemouth July 8: vs Newcastle

vs Newcastle June 22: vs Burnley

vs Burnley Oct 26 2019: vs Aston Villa

Iago Aspas scored for the struggling hosts from the penalty spot later on but Brazilian forward Willian Jose struck again soon after, rounding off another big win for Sociedad to ease the pain of Thursday's Europa League defeat to Napoli.

The victory took Sociedad top of the table with 17 points from eight games, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid who have a game in hand. The Basques also lead the scoring charts with 18 goals, netting 14 times in the last four games.

Celta, who had defender Jose Fontan sent off in added time for a second booking, are just outside the relegation zone in 17th, with six points.