Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad. Spanish La Liga.

Balaidos.

Celta Vigo 1

  • I Aspas (77th minute pen)
  • J Fontán (sent off 93rd minute)

Real Sociedad 4

  • D Silva (24th minute)
  • M Oyarzabal (34th minute)
  • W José (54th minute, 81st minute)

Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Sociedad: David Silva scores first Real Sociedad goal for new La Liga leaders

David Silva heads in opener to send Real Sociedad top of La Liga ahead of Real Madrid in 4-1 win at Celta Vigo; goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Christian Portu and a Willian Jose double give visitors big win at Estadio de Balaidos

Monday 2 November 2020 12:44, UK

David Silva&#39;s first goal in a Real Sociedad shirt helped send them top of La Liga
Image: David Silva's first goal in a Real Sociedad shirt helped send them top of La Liga

David Silva scored his first Real Sociedad goal since his summer move from Manchester City as their 4-1 win at Celta Vigo sent them top of La Liga.

Silva opened the scoring - and his Sociedad account - by heading home midway through the first half before Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal added the second soon after, following up his own shot which had come off the post.

Willian Jose further stretched the visitors' lead early in the second half, tapping in a cross from Cristian Portu, who had chased down Celta defender Jeison Murillo to win the ball back by the penalty area.

David Silva's last five goals

  • Nov 1: vs Celta Vigo
  • July 15: vs Bournemouth
  • July 8: vs Newcastle
  • June 22: vs Burnley
  • Oct 26 2019: vs Aston Villa

Iago Aspas scored for the struggling hosts from the penalty spot later on but Brazilian forward Willian Jose struck again soon after, rounding off another big win for Sociedad to ease the pain of Thursday's Europa League defeat to Napoli.

The victory took Sociedad top of the table with 17 points from eight games, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid who have a game in hand. The Basques also lead the scoring charts with 18 goals, netting 14 times in the last four games.

Celta, who had defender Jose Fontan sent off in added time for a second booking, are just outside the relegation zone in 17th, with six points.

