60' Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

60' Albert Gudmundsson (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Substitution, Celtic. Odsonne Edouard replaces Liel Abada.

53' Corner, AZ. Conceded by Callum McGregor.

53' Corner, AZ. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

52' Attempt blocked. Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.

52' Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

52' Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

50' Attempt missed. Thijs Oosting (AZ) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.

49' Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

49' Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.

48' Dani de Wit (AZ) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

48' Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

48' Foul by Dani de Wit (AZ).

Second Half begins Celtic 1, AZ 0.

45'+1' First Half ends, Celtic 1, AZ 0.

44' Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Foul by Albert Gudmundsson (AZ).

43' Attempt missed. Dani de Wit (AZ) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners with a cross following a corner.

43' Corner, AZ. Conceded by Tomas Rogic.

42' Corner, AZ. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.

42' Corner, AZ. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.

40' Offside, Celtic. Tomas Rogic tries a through ball, but James Forrest is caught offside.

40' Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liel Abada.

39' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.

35' Foul by James Forrest (Celtic).

35' Yukinari Sugawara (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.

34' Attempt missed. Stephen Welsh (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a corner.

34' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Thijs Oosting.

32' Attempt saved. Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Albert Gudmundsson.

28' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Hobie Verhulst.

28' Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

28' Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Foul by Dani de Wit (AZ).

18' Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

18' Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17' Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).

17' Timo Letschert (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17' Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

16' Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

15' Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

15' Dani de Wit (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12' Goal! Celtic 1, AZ 0. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross.

10' Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).

8' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Vangelis Pavlidis.

7' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Vangelis Pavlidis.

5' Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

4' Offside, AZ. Dani de Wit tries a through ball, but Vangelis Pavlidis is caught offside.

1' Corner, AZ. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

First Half begins.