Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar. Europa League Qualifying Play-Offs Round.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 1

  • K Furuhashi (12th minute)

AZ Alkmaar 0

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Albert Gudmundsson (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Odsonne Edouard replaces Liel Abada.

    corner icon

    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Callum McGregor.

    corner icon

    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Thijs Oosting (AZ) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vangelis Pavlidis.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    yellow_card icon

    Dani de Wit (AZ) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dani de Wit (AZ).

    start icon

    Second Half begins Celtic 1, AZ 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Celtic 1, AZ 0.

    free_kick_won icon

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Albert Gudmundsson (AZ).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dani de Wit (AZ) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Tomas Rogic.

    corner icon

    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.

    corner icon

    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Carl Starfelt.

    offside icon

    Offside, Celtic. Tomas Rogic tries a through ball, but James Forrest is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liel Abada.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Forrest (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Yukinari Sugawara (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Stephen Welsh (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Thijs Oosting.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Albert Gudmundsson.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Hobie Verhulst.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dani de Wit (AZ).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Timo Letschert (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by David Turnbull (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dani de Wit (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Celtic 1, AZ 0. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross.

    free_kick_won icon

    Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Vangelis Pavlidis.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Vangelis Pavlidis.

    post icon

    Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

    offside icon

    Offside, AZ. Dani de Wit tries a through ball, but Vangelis Pavlidis is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, AZ. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.