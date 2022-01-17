77' Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

77' Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).

77' Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

75' Substitution, Hibernian. Steven Bradley replaces Drey Wright.

75' Substitution, Hibernian. Scott Allan replaces Joe Newell.

75' Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces Liel Abada.

74' Substitution, Celtic. Yosuke Ideguchi replaces Reo Hatate.

74' Substitution, Celtic. Giorgos Giakoumakis replaces Daizen Maeda.

74' Hand ball by Josip Juranovic (Celtic).

69' Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

69' Offside, Celtic. James Forrest tries a through ball, but Daizen Maeda is caught offside.

67' Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).

67' James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

66' Substitution, Hibernian. James Scott replaces Kevin Nisbet.

66' Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Stevenson replaces Josh Doig.

65' Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

65' Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

65' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

63' Tomas Rogic (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

63' Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

63' Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

58' Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

58' Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

58' Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

57' Substitution, Hibernian. Jamie Murphy replaces Josh Campbell.

56' Liel Abada (Celtic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Carl Starfelt following a corner.

56' Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross following a corner.

56' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

56' Attempt blocked. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

55' Offside, Hibernian. Martin Boyle tries a through ball, but Paul Hanlon is caught offside.

54' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

53' Offside, Hibernian. Jake Doyle-Hayes tries a through ball, but Martin Boyle is caught offside.

52' Attempt missed. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross following a corner.

52' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

48' Attempt missed. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor with a through ball.

47' Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

46' Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

46' Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half begins Celtic 2, Hibernian 0.

45' First Half ends, Celtic 2, Hibernian 0.

45' Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

44' Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

40' Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Forrest following a corner.

40' Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

39' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.

39' Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

37' Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

36' Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

35' Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

35' Josip Juranovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

35' Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

35' Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

34' Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

33' Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

25' Goal! Celtic 2, Hibernian 0. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

24' Penalty conceded by Josh Doig (Hibernian) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

20' Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

18' Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

15' Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

14' Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross following a corner.

13' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joe Newell.

12' Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

11' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Doig.

10' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

9' Josh Doig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

9' Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

9' Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6' Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

6' Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

6' Drey Wright (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

4' Goal! Celtic 1, Hibernian 0. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

3' Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.

2' Josip Juranovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

First Half begins.