Celtic vs Hibernian. Scottish Premiership.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 2

  • D Maeda (4th minute)
  • J Juranovic (25th minute pen)

Hibernian 0

    yellow_card icon

    Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Steven Bradley replaces Drey Wright.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Scott Allan replaces Joe Newell.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces Liel Abada.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Yosuke Ideguchi replaces Reo Hatate.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Celtic. Giorgos Giakoumakis replaces Daizen Maeda.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Josip Juranovic (Celtic).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

    offside icon

    Offside, Celtic. James Forrest tries a through ball, but Daizen Maeda is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. James Scott replaces Kevin Nisbet.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Stevenson replaces Josh Doig.

    free_kick_won icon

    Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

    yellow_card icon

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

    yellow_card icon

    Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Jamie Murphy replaces Josh Campbell.

    post icon

    Liel Abada (Celtic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Carl Starfelt following a corner.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

    offside icon

    Offside, Hibernian. Martin Boyle tries a through ball, but Paul Hanlon is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

    offside icon

    Offside, Hibernian. Jake Doyle-Hayes tries a through ball, but Martin Boyle is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor with a through ball.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Celtic 2, Hibernian 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Celtic 2, Hibernian 0.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Forrest following a corner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Rocky Bushiri.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reo Hatate.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josip Juranovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

    penalty_goal icon

    Goal! Celtic 2, Hibernian 0. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Josh Doig (Hibernian) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

    free_kick_won icon

    Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Joe Newell.

    free_kick_won icon

    Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Josh Doig.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Doig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Drey Wright (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    goal icon

    Goal! Celtic 1, Hibernian 0. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

    post icon

    Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.

    free_kick_won icon

    Josip Juranovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.