Celtic vs Motherwell preview: Celtic aim to go top against Motherwell
Last Updated: 18/12/18 5:58pm
Celtic can jump back to the top of the Scottish Premiership as they face Motherwell for the second time in two weeks at Parkhead.
Brendan Rodgers' side found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat at Hibernian on Sunday, allowing rivals Rangers to steal a march in the title race - albeit having played one game more.
The Bhoys are in the middle of an injury crisis with Dedryck Boyata one of eight players out for a variety of reasons over recent weeks, but none are expected to return for Wednesday's game.
"Dedryck has been out on the pitch so we will see where he is at towards the weekend," Rodgers said.
"Ryan [Christie] has been out jogging so we will see where he is at for the weekend. He came off on a stretcher, but that was more about the medical team protecting his ankle because he couldn't put any weight on it. He has recovered well and he is very determined to try to get back out there, which is great.
"Mikael (Lustig)? We will wait and see. Again, it could be the weekend. Tom (Rogic) may be the weekend."
Motherwell boss Steven Robinson will hope his side can take more points off Celtic after holding them to a 1-1 draw on December 5, but speaking before the game said his side would have to balance their self-belief with the knowledge of how potent the Scottish Premiership champions are.
"You have to be careful and show a large amount of respect to Celtic," he said. "Winning the treble and getting into the last 32 of Europe, that's an incredible achievement.
"We have total respect for Celtic but have a belief that there are chinks in the armour, you can take the game to them at times and expose certain weaknesses."
Team news
Attacker Ryan Christie has returned to training following an ankle injury but will not make Celtic's Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Motherwell at Parkhead on Wednesday night.
Question marks remain over left-back Kieran Tierney (hip) and right-back Mikael Lustig (concussion) after they missed the 2-0 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday.
Striker Leigh Griffiths is out of football for a period of time due to personal issues, defender Dedryck Boyata (hamstring), Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (both knee) remain out but Nir Bitton is back playing with the development team following knee trouble.
Opta stats
- Celtic have lost just one of their last 18 top-flight matches against Motherwell (W12 D5) and are unbeaten against them in the Scottish Premiership since a 1-2 defeat in December 2015 (P9 W6 D3 L0 since).
- Motherwell have lost each of their last four trips to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership by an aggregate score line of 1-16.
- Celtic suffered a 0-2 defeat to Hibernian last time out - they will be looking to avoid back-to-back Scottish Premiership defeats; which last happened in March 2013.
- Motherwell ended a run of three consecutive away defeats with a 2-1 victory at St Johnstone - they will be looking to win back-to-back away Scottish Premiership games for the first time since October 2017.
- Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has scored six goals in six Scottish Premiership appearances at Celtic Park so far this season.