Celtic vs Motherwell preview: Celtic aim to go top against Motherwell

Celtic can jump back to the top of the Scottish Premiership as they face Motherwell for the second time in two weeks at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers' side found themselves on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat at Hibernian on Sunday, allowing rivals Rangers to steal a march in the title race - albeit having played one game more.

The Bhoys are in the middle of an injury crisis with Dedryck Boyata one of eight players out for a variety of reasons over recent weeks, but none are expected to return for Wednesday's game.

"Dedryck has been out on the pitch so we will see where he is at towards the weekend," Rodgers said.

"Ryan [Christie] has been out jogging so we will see where he is at for the weekend. He came off on a stretcher, but that was more about the medical team protecting his ankle because he couldn't put any weight on it. He has recovered well and he is very determined to try to get back out there, which is great.

"Mikael (Lustig)? We will wait and see. Again, it could be the weekend. Tom (Rogic) may be the weekend."

Motherwell boss Steven Robinson will hope his side can take more points off Celtic after holding them to a 1-1 draw on December 5, but speaking before the game said his side would have to balance their self-belief with the knowledge of how potent the Scottish Premiership champions are.

"You have to be careful and show a large amount of respect to Celtic," he said. "Winning the treble and getting into the last 32 of Europe, that's an incredible achievement.

"We have total respect for Celtic but have a belief that there are chinks in the armour, you can take the game to them at times and expose certain weaknesses."

Team news

Attacker Ryan Christie has returned to training following an ankle injury but will not make Celtic's Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Motherwell at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Question marks remain over left-back Kieran Tierney (hip) and right-back Mikael Lustig (concussion) after they missed the 2-0 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday.

Kieran Tierney looks set to miss out again for Celtic

Striker Leigh Griffiths is out of football for a period of time due to personal issues, defender Dedryck Boyata (hamstring), Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (both knee) remain out but Nir Bitton is back playing with the development team following knee trouble.

