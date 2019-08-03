Celtic 7-0 St Johnstone: Ryan Christie's hat-trick inspires Neil Lennon's side

Ryan Christie celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick in Celtic's 7-0 victory

Ryan Christie struck a long-range hat-trick as Celtic began their latest Scottish Premiership title defence with a 7-0 demolition of St Johnstone.

The Scotland international took his tally for the season to six goals in five matches with a brilliant performance as the champions ensured they topped the table on the opening day.

Christie also set up a ninth-minute opener for Mikey Johnston and goals from Odsonne Edouard and substitutes Olivier Ntcham and Leigh Griffiths completed the rout.

The only downside to Celtic’s day was a thigh injury for Hatem Abd Elhamed, whose debut lasted 50 minutes before he limped off for Anthony Ralston. The right-back will now be a major doubt for the first leg of Celtic’s third Champions League qualifier against Cluj on Wednesday.

How Celtic thrashed St Johnstone

Callum McGregor and Celtic captain Scott Brown carry the League championship trophy up the Celtic way ahead of kick-off

The widows of Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers unfurled the Premiership flag before kick-off and Celtic started their quest for a ninth consecutive title in determined fashion.

Elhamed started in a back four that was missing suspended centre-backs Jozo Simunovic and Christopher Jullien and the Israel international twice got forward to good effect in the opening stages. His low crosses provided chances for Edouard and Christie, the Frenchman well blocked by Wallace Duffy and the latter firing over.

The breakthrough came when Christie sent Johnston away with a brilliant first-time ball over the top. The winger turned Duffy one way and the other before finding the bottom corner.

Michael Johnston celebrates after scoring the opening goal

James Forrest and Edouard threatened before Christie doubled the lead in the 26th minute. Saints had 10 men behind the ball but Forrest’s inside pass found Christie in space 22 yards out and he stroked the ball into the top corner of the net.

Zander Clark saved from Edouard before he was fooled by the swerve on Christie’s first-time strike from 25 yards on the half-hour mark after Forrest had again teed up the former Inverness man. The goalkeeper appeared to take his eye off the ball and it slipped away from his grasp.

Celtic will be in confident mood for the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Cluj on Wednesday

The performance was giving the home fans the confidence to embark on an extended rendition of their ‘here we go, 10 in a row’ chant and Celtic continued to create chances before the break. Forrest shot wide after Elhamed’s cutback before forcing a good stop from Clark, and Edouard shot into the side net after some good footwork.

The tempo dropped after half-time but Christie again lit the game up in the 67th minute. There appeared to be little danger as he exchanged passes with Johnston on the edge of the penalty area but he fired a powerful strike in off the crossbar.

Leigh Griffiths scored Celtic's seventh

The playmaker soon went off for Ntcham but there was no respite for the visitors as the Frenchman struck in the 72nd minute. Saints defender Madis Vihmann misjudged the bounce of the ball and Edouard released Ntcham to fire high into the net.

Griffiths then set up Edouard to round a hesitant Clark and slot the sixth in the 80th minute and the Scotland striker drilled a 20-yard effort into the bottom corner six minutes later.

Christie: We wanted to make statement

Christie was delighted to send out a message as his brilliant hat-trick helped Celtic begin the defence of their title in style.

"Going into the game we wanted to make a statement so to start like that, we are obviously delighted," he said. "We need to make this place the fortress that it's known for and to do that you need to dominate teams and win games with big margins. We moved the ball very well and it paid off."

Christie, who has six goals in five games this season, added: "I loved playing a part in the European games but domestically I want to really kick on. I was happy enough last season managing to get in the starting line-up but now I really need to kick on. Being an attacking player, there is an expectation to provide goals by scoring and assisting, so my job is to do that."

Lennon: Wow, just wow

Celtic manager Neil Lennon was thrilled by his players.

"That's a perfect performance in every aspect of our play - clean sheet, two very good attacking full-backs, two centre-halves who were strong and athletic, great midfield and played with real attacking intent the whole game," he said.

"There was a relentlessness about them which pleased me. It's always difficult to come in at half-time with a good lead and pick up where you left off and they got better as the game went on.

"We are not getting carried away but that is a good marker. Is there more to come? You would like to think so when we get fitter, stronger, better but I couldn't ask for any more. We have beaten a very good, rugged St Johnstone team and we have taken them apart at times.

"An opening game of the season and seven goals, wow. Just wow."