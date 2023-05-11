SWPL: Celtic close gap on leaders Glasgow City to two points with Rangers also in title race

Celtic kept the Scottish Women's Premier League title race wide open with a thrilling 3-1 comeback win over leaders Glasgow City in front of a record crowd at Celtic Park.

With 9,553 spectators watching on, Fran Alonso's side put in a dominant second-half display to lift them back up to second place on goal difference and close the gap at the top to two points.

The first 45 minutes saw Glasgow City enjoy the better of the match and they got the opener through SWPL top scorer Lauren Davidson. The Scotland forward capitalised on a Chloe Craig error before jinking past the last defender and firing beyond Pamela Tajonar. It was Davidson's 30th goal in all competitions and 26th in the league.

City could have doubled their lead before the break, Priscilla Chinchilla shifting the ball onto her right foot inside the box well but her effort was comfortably held by Tajonar.

Celtic came out of the traps quickly and nearly had the equaliser seven minutes after the restart. A Jacynta free-kick wasn't dealt well by Lee Gibson but the goalkeeper made up for her error with a good save to deny Natasha Flint. Thankfully for City, with the loose ball, Caitlin Hayes' effort was put wide.

With an hour on the clock and enjoying most of possession, Celtic eventually found the equaliser. The ball from the right landed with Amy Gallacher who passed it to the edge of the box for Flint. The on-loan forward ran onto the ball before firing it low and past the outstretched arms of Gibson. With the momentum with the home side, they had several chances in a short spell with Gibson preserving the 1-1 scoreline.

The goal that gave Celtic the lead came with 15 minutes left. With the pressure building, Claire O'Riordan's header from a corner deflected off a Glasgow City player and into the net to the delight of the Celtic support behind the goal. It was only her second goal in the league but could be one of the most important of the 111 they've scored in the 2022/23 season.

In a complete turnaround, Celtic sealed the win with seven minutes remaining. A long ball forward found the pacey Kit Loferski who calmly took the ball down on the run before sliding it past the onrushing Gibson.

The result moves Celtic back above Rangers on goal difference, both sides now two points behind leaders Glasgow City. The top three avoid each other on Sunday before Rangers host Glasgow City on the final day of the season, which many will see as a potentially defining match for the destination of the title.

Rangers kept their title hopes alive after beating Partick Thistle 3-0 at home on Wednesday.

The Jags pushed Celtic all the way on Sunday before suffering a late defeat, but they could not match their heroics in a tough match where Rangers dominated throughout.

Despite chances and hitting the crossbar, Rangers only broke the deadlock just before half-time. Lizzie Arnot, who scored their only goal against Hibs on Sunday, heading in from Rachel McLauchlan's cross.

Rangers doubled their lead with an hour on the clock, Kirsty Howat firing in after the ball eventually landed at her feet from a corner. Six minutes later and McLauchlan was involved again with Rangers' third as she won the penalty for her side. Tessel Middag smashed the ball into the net despite a hand from Khym Ramsay.

Hearts ensured they would take the final bragging rights of the season with a narrow win over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

The Jambos were already guaranteed to finish fourth in the SWPL but the derby-day victory capped an impressive season under Eva Olid.

Erin Rennie opened the scoring after 22 minutes at a sold-out Oriam before Aimee Anderson doubled their lead before the break with a rifled shot into the top corner from 30 yards.

Hibs reduced the deficit seven minutes after the restart as Katie Lockwood pulled one back with a towering header, and it very nearly inspired a dramatic comeback, with Siobhan Hunter's late header forcing a crucial save from Hearts goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith.

The victory moved Hearts 13 points clear of Hibernian, who remain four points clear of Partick Thistle in sixth with two games remaining.

Spartans maintained their unbeaten run since the split with a comfortable 4-2 victory away at Hamilton Academical, which dented the Accies survival hopes.

Becky Galbraith opened the scoring with her 13th goal of the season on 22 minutes and their lead was doubled seven minutes before half-time when Simone McMahon scored directly from a corner.

There were four goals in the second half as Hamilton Accies reduced the deficit first through Lucy Sinclair but Spartans got the next two goals to restore their healthy lead with goals from Hannah Jordan and Louise Mason, before MT Gardiner got a consolation goal for Accies.

Accies remain two points behind Dundee United after their late loss to Aberdeen while Spartans restored their four-point gap over Motherwell in the battle for seventh.

Aberdeen ensured their SWPL place for 2023/24 after a late goal at the Balmoral against Dundee United put them out of reach of the relegation play-off.

In a game of few chances, the only goal came through Aberdeen's top goalscorer Bayley Hutchison's 11th of the season.

Aberdeen are now seven points clear of Hamilton Academical who occupy the relegation play-off spot. Dundee United remain two points clear but face Glasgow Women, who are without a point this season.

Motherwell returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats with a 3-0 victory at Glasgow on Tuesday.

It took only four minutes to open the scoring against relegated Glasgow through Carla Boyce's 14th goal of the season, before Louisa Boyes secured the victory with a double before half-time.

Motherwell's victory reduced the gap to Spartans momentarily before the four-point lead was restored with their victory over Hamilton Accies. Glasgow Women remain searching for their first points with two games of the season remaining.