Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth. Sky Bet League One.

The Valley.

Charlton Athletic 1

  • R Inniss (17th minute)

Portsmouth 0

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Portsmouth 0. Ryan Inniss (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Fraser with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

    corner icon

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mandela Egbo (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Koroma (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Colby Bishop (Portsmouth).

    corner icon

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Joseph Wollacott.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Morrell.

    offside icon

    Offside, Portsmouth. Clark Robertson tries a through ball, but Dane Scarlett is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Josh Koroma (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Koroma (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dane Scarlett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by George Dobson (Charlton Athletic).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.