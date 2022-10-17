22' Foul by Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic).

22' Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Portsmouth 0. Ryan Inniss (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Fraser with a cross following a corner.

17' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

16' Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

11' Foul by Mandela Egbo (Charlton Athletic).

11' Josh Koroma (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Foul by Colby Bishop (Portsmouth).

9' Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Joseph Wollacott.

9' Attempt saved. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Morrell.

5' Offside, Portsmouth. Clark Robertson tries a through ball, but Dane Scarlett is caught offside.

5' Foul by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic).

5' Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3' Attempt missed. Josh Koroma (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

2' Josh Koroma (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Charlton Athletic).

2' Dane Scarlett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by George Dobson (Charlton Athletic).

First Half begins.