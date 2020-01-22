Charlton 0-0 Fulham: Cottagers miss opportunity to pile pressure on Championship leaders

1:34 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Fulham. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Fulham.

Fulham were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Charlton as they missed the opportunity to pile pressure on the Championship leaders on Wednesday night.

In a game of limited opportunities at The Valley, Fulham clearly missed the injured pair of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Anthony Knockaert, rarely testing Charlton's goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

It was a point that took them to within three points of Leeds in second, and four behind leaders West Brom, albeit having played a game more than both.

For Charlton it was a rare clean sheet and a point to celebrate the new contract of boss Lee Bowyer, as he had signed a three-year deal earlier in the day.

Charlton hold firm at The Valley

Fulham dominated possession in the first half but opportunities were at a premium. Most were half-chances that fell to Bobby Reid, but on three occasions Phillips made a relatively straight-forward save.

Team news There were six changes for Charlton in all, while key striker Lyle Taylor returned to the bench. Anthony Knockaert missed out for Fulham, with Harry Arter starting in his place.

Chances were few and far between in the second half, too. Alfie Doughty forced Marek Rodak into a decent save on the hour, and shortly afterwards Joe Bryan had a pop for Fulham, but again it was comfortable for Phillips.

Fulham boss Scott Parker had limited options on the bench, and even put on youngster Jay Stansfield late on for his league debut, but there would be no way through for his side. They did stay third, however, as Nottingham Forest also drew with Reading on Wednesday night.

Man of the match: Tom Lockyer

Fulham had only failed to score in one of their previous Championship games before Wednesday night, but they were held at arm's length for the majority of the night at The Valley. Charlton's defence was exceptional and no one showed more commitment at the back than Lockyer - who tackled, headed, blocked and cleared everything that came his way.

What's next?

Charlton have a 10-day break now before they host Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, February 1 at 3pm. Fulham face a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium to face FA Cup holders Manchester City this coming Sunday.