Charlton vs Fulham preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Charlton face Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and mobile app.

Team news

Lyle Taylor could return for Charlton

Charlton quartet Lyle Taylor, Chris Solly, Josh Cullen and Sam Field could all return to contention. Striker Taylor, who returned to action in December following a long-term knee injury, has missed the last three matches and Solly was absent for Saturday's defeat at Preston due to illness.

Cullen (ankle) also missed out at the weekend and Field (knee), on loan from West Brom, has been sidelined since October. Jake Forster-Caskey jarred his knee in training last week and remains unavailable.

Fulham strikers Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara will not be ready in time to feature. Mitrovic damaged ankle ligaments in the recent win at Hull and is expected to be out until next month, while Kamara has played no part since the home defeat to Reading on New Year's Day.

Defender Steven Sessegnon (groin) and midfielder Harrison Reed (calf) will also be assessed, but remain doubtful. Fulham can close the gap on second-placed Leeds to a single point with victory.

Recent form

Charlton have gone four games without a win, and picked up just a point in that time. They led on Saturday against Preston before eventually falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Fulham have won back-to-back games and are starting to close on the stuttering top two of West Brom and Leeds. They are just four points off the latter and five behind the Baggies ahead of their trip to The Valley.

Latest highlights

2:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Charlton Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Charlton

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Middlesbrough Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Middlesbrough

Opta stats

Charlton are winless in 10 league games (D6 L4) against Fulham since beating them at The Valley in a Premier League tie in December 2004.

Fulham have lost each of their last six away London derby matches, last winning such a game in April 2018 against Millwall in the Championship.

Charlton have managed just one victory in their last seven league games at the Valley (D3 L3), failing to keep a single clean sheet. The Addicks last conceded in eight successive home league games back in April 2017.

After losing each of their 10 Premier League London derbies last season, Fulham have only lost one of their four such matches this season (W2 D1), though that defeat did come at Brentford last month.

Despite Tomer Hemed failing to score in his seven league appearances for Charlton this season, he has netted five times against Fulham in just three previous appearances - more English league goals than versus any other side.

Since his league debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has only missed three such games for Fulham; the Lilywhites have won two of those matches however (L1), including beating Middlesbrough last time out.

Prutton's prediction

Charlton still have some business to do between now and Deadline Day. They still look short a few players and that showed in their defeat against Preston on Saturday.

Fulham are right back in the thick of things and West Brom and Leeds dropping points will give them real hope of pushing for automatic promotion. This could be the game where they struggle a little without Aleksandar Mitrovic, though. Score draw.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)