Chelsea 4-0 PAOK: Callum Hudson-Odoi nets first senior goal in easy win

Callum Hudson Odi scored Chelsea's third goal

Chelsea maintained their perfect record in Europa League Group L with a 4-0 win over PAOK, who played for 83 minutes with 10 men.

Chelsea were rarely made to come out of second gear the moment Yevhen Khacheridi was sent-off early on for a professional foul on Olivier Giroud. The striker then went onto help himself to two goals (27, 37) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (59) netted his first ever senior goal on a rare start before Alvaro Morata (78) scored late on.

The result means Chelsea have secured top spot in Group L with a game to spare while PAOK need to win their final game against BATE to stand any chance of qualifying.

The raucous travelling fans had never tasted defeat on their previous two trips to England but were in for a long night the moment Khacheridi hauled down Giroud when the last man with just seven minutes gone. The referee had no choice but to brandish a red card.

Player Ratings Chelsea: Kepa (7), Zappacosta (7), Christensen (7), Cahill (7), Emerson (7), Fabregas (7), Loftus-Cheek (8), Barkley (7), Pedro (7), Hudson-Odoi (8), Giroud (8).



Subs: Ampadu (7), Willian (7), Morata (7)



Away Team: Paschalakis (6), Mayıs (4), Khacheridi (3), Crespo (4), Vieirinha (4), Mauricio (6), Shakhov (4), Wernbloom (3), Jaba (6), El Kaddouri (3), Prijovic (3).



Subs: Warda (6)



Man of the match: Callum Hudson-Odoi

From that moment on Chelsea laid siege to PAOK's goal. Giroud had already missed two promising openings before curling his team in front with a cute left-footed effort on 27 minutes. Hudson-Odoi - starting his first game since the Community Shield - smacked an effort off the crossbar while Ruben Loftus-Cheek was denied by a fantastic one-handed save by Alexandros Paschalkis.

Team news Only goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga kept his place as Chelsea made 10 changes including bringing in exciting youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi for his first start since August.

The hosts doubled the lead on 37 minutes when Cesc Fabregas played a splendid pass in behind for Giroud, who swept home first-time on the volley.

Hudson-Odoi got in on the act in the second half off the left wing to net his first goal for the club. The exciting 18-year-old took a strike early from 15 yards which caught the goalkeeper unaware.

Oliver Giroud was at the double

Hudson-Odoi went from scorer to creator on 78 minutes, teasing his defender before whipping a quality ball into the box which was powerfully headed home by substitute Morata.

Chelsea may have found a superstar. At just 18 years old, the potential in the boots of the tricky winger is pretty frightening. He revelled in the extra space due to their early dismissal and linked with cleverly throughout with Emerson. Frontmen are defined by their goals and assists, though, and Hudson-Odoi delivered on that front too, striking one low for Chelsea's third before setting up Morata with a devilishly precise cross. Let's hope Chelsea provide him with the game-time his talent deserves.

What's next?

Chelsea are back in action at Stamford Bridge on Super Sunday, where they host Fulham in one of three derbies on Sky Sports this weekend.