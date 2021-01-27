Chelsea 0-0 Wolves: Thomas Tuchel tenure begins with underwhelming draw

Thomas Tuchel failed to supply the new manager bounce Chelsea were after as his tenure at Stamford Bridge began with an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Wolves.

Twenty-four hours on from his confirmation as Frank Lampard's successor, Tuchel orchestrated a possession-heavy performance on his first outing which crucially lacked a cutting edge.

Olivier Giroud squandered Chelsea's best first-half opening, while Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz all passed up opportunities to earn their new manager three points in the second.

The point sees Chelsea climb to eighth in the table, but they remain 11 points off the summit after a run of just one win in their last six Premier League games.

Wolves, who could have snatched a first victory in seven late on when Pedro Neto clipped the crossbar, climb a place to 13th after an encouraging first Premier League clean sheet since October 30.

Player ratings Chelsea: Mendy (6), Azpilicueta (6), Rudiger (6), Thiago Silva (7), Chilwell (6), Jorginho (6), Kovacic (6), Ziyech (6), Havertz (6), Hudson-Odoi (7), Giroud (6).



Subs: Abraham (5), Pulisic (5), Mount (n/a).



Wolves: Patricio (7), Boly (7), Coady (7), Kilman (7), Semedo (6), Dendoncker (6), Neves (6), Ait-Nouri (5), Traore (5), Neto (6), Podence (6).



Subs: Hoever (6), Willian Jose (5), Moutinho (n/a).



Man of the Match: Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Frustrating start to Tuchel's tenure

Image: Thiago Silva and Pedro Neto compete for possession (AP)

Tuchel vowed to deliver an attacking brand of football allied with defensive solidity before kick-off, and his managerial debut at Stamford Bridge nearly got off to the dream start inside five minutes, but Giroud was unable to get a toe on Hudson-Odoi's teasing cross.

Tuchel opted for a three-man defence, with Chilwell and Hudson-Odoi deployed at wing-backs, as Chelsea outnumbered Wolves in midfield and dominated possession throughout the first period, but the Blues crucially lacked the incision needed to break down Wolves, who steadily grew into the contest.

Team news Hakim Ziyech was the only player to retain his place as Thomas Tuchel made 10 changes to the Chelsea side which beat Luton in the FA Cup. Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Olivier Giroud and Ziyech came into the side which lost at Leicester in the Premier League last Tuesday.

Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence returned as Wolves made six changes from the FA Cup win at Chorley. January signing Willian Jose started on the bench.

Ruben Neves fired a free-kick over before the returning Antonio Rudiger headed Chelsea's next opening straight at Rui Patricio, but Wolves nearly had the final say on the half when Leander Dendoncker headed their best opening over before half-time.

Chelsea emerged from Tuchel's first half-time team talk with renewed intensity which nearly yielded the breakthrough, but Chilwell blazed Havertz's cutback over before Giroud scuffed a shot through to Patricio after good build-up between Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

433 - Chelsea have made 433 successful passes against Wolves so far; their most in the first half of a Premier League game since the start of the 2003-04 season (when we have this data available). Construction. #CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/ZSFDoYMOwd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2021

Chelsea nearly paid the price for failing to convert their dominance into goals when Neto raced through on goal, but having lofted a shot over the on-rushing Edouard Mendy, the woodwork denied Wolves the opener.

Tuchel introduced Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount in the closing stages and an increase in quality in the final third saw Kovacic wrap a shot marginally over.

The bright Hudson-Odoi then stung the palms of Patricio before, in stoppage-time, a crucial clearance from Wolves' January signing Willian Jose prevented a Havertz header from securing Tuchel a maiden victory.

Opta stats - Tuchel's tepid start

Thomas Tuchel is the first Chelsea manager since Rafael Benítez in November 2012 to draw his first game in charge of the club, which was also a 0-0 at Stamford Bridge (v Manchester City).

Wolves have gone unbeaten against Chelsea home and away for the second time in the last three Premier League seasons, having also won at Molineux and drawn at Stamford Bridge in the 2018-19 campaign.

Chelsea had 78.9% possession and completed 820 passes against Wolves - since the start of 2003-04, these are both the highest totals by a team in their manager's first Premier League game in charge.

Wolves are now winless in their last seven games in the Premier League, equalling their longest run of games without a victory in the competition under Nuno Espírito Santo (seven games between May and September 2019).

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has seen his team keep a clean sheet in each of their last four league games (three for PSG and one tonight), going 415 minutes of play in total since last seeing them concede (versus Lyon on December 13th).

Wolves kept their first clean sheet in the Premier League since October 2020 (v Crystal Palace), ending a run of 12 consecutive games without one.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has made 25 home league appearances under Thomas Tuchel (between PSG and Chelsea), and is still yet to finish on the losing side (W22 D3).

