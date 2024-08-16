Coventry City vs Oxford United. Sky Bet Championship.
The Coventry Building Society Arena.
Attempt blocked. Mark Harris (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
Attempt missed. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk with a cross.
Attempt saved. Luis Binks (Coventry City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Eccles.
Attempt missed. Josh Eccles (Coventry City) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Torp with a cross following a corner.
Goal! Coventry City 2, Oxford United 2. Mark Harris (Oxford United) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rúben Rodrigues.
Attempt missed. Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan.
Attempt missed. Ellis Simms (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Rudoni.
Attempt blocked. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Placheta (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.
Goal! Coventry City 2, Oxford United 1. Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ellis Simms.
Attempt blocked. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Torp.
Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Binks with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Eccles.
Goal! Coventry City 1, Oxford United 1. Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Josh Eccles (Coventry City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Haji Wright.
Goal! Coventry City 1, Oxford United 0. Haji Wright (Coventry City) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Przemyslaw Placheta (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Long with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan.
Attempt blocked. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tatsuhiro Sakamoto from a direct free kick.