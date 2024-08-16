 Skip to content
Coventry City vs Oxford United. Sky Bet Championship.

The Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry City 2

  • H Wright (15th minute)
  • M van Ewijk (31st minute)

Oxford United 2

  • C Brown (22nd minute)
  • M Harris (55th minute)

start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Victor Torp (Coventry City).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Mark Harris (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
substitution icon

Substitution, Coventry City. Ephron Mason-Clark replaces Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.
offside icon

Offside, Coventry City. Joel Latibeaudiere is caught offside.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
substitution icon

Substitution, Coventry City. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Ellis Simms.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Haji Wright (Coventry City).
free_kick_won icon

Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk with a cross.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Luis Binks (Coventry City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Eccles.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Josh Eccles (Coventry City) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Torp with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Matt Phillips.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match (Coventry City).
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Sam Long.
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Mark Harris.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
yellow_card icon

Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United).
substitution icon

Substitution, Oxford United. Matt Phillips replaces Przemyslaw Placheta.
substitution icon

Substitution, Oxford United. Idris El Mizouni replaces Rúben Rodrigues.
goal icon

Goal! Coventry City 2, Oxford United 2. Mark Harris (Oxford United) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rúben Rodrigues.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan.
offside icon

Offside, Coventry City. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is caught offside.
free_kick_won icon

Haji Wright (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sam Long (Oxford United).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Ellis Simms (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jack Rudoni.
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Elliott Moore.
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Cameron Brannagan.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Second Half begins Coventry City 2, Oxford United 1.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Coventry City 2, Oxford United 1.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ellis Simms (Coventry City).
free_kick_won icon

Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
corner icon

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Luis Binks.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Placheta (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
free_kick_won icon

Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Przemyslaw Placheta (Oxford United).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.
goal icon

Goal! Coventry City 2, Oxford United 1. Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ellis Simms.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Torp.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Binks with a headed pass.
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Sam Long.
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Eccles.
goal icon

Goal! Coventry City 1, Oxford United 1. Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Victor Torp (Coventry City).
free_kick_won icon

Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Josh Eccles (Coventry City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Haji Wright.
offside icon

Offside, Coventry City. Haji Wright is caught offside.
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Sam Long.
yellow_card icon

Joe Bennett (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card.
free_kick_won icon

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Bennett (Oxford United).
goal icon

Goal! Coventry City 1, Oxford United 0. Haji Wright (Coventry City) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk with a cross.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jack Rudoni (Coventry City).
free_kick_won icon

Joe Bennett (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Cameron Brannagan.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Przemyslaw Placheta (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Long with a cross.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).
free_kick_won icon

Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a through ball.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Haji Wright (Coventry City).
free_kick_won icon

Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City).
free_kick_won icon

Przemyslaw Placheta (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tatsuhiro Sakamoto from a direct free kick.
free_kick_won icon

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.