Croatia 2-1 Wales: Ivan Perisic shines as Croatia edge European Qualifier

3:46 Highlights of the European Qualifiers Group E match between Croatia and Wales Highlights of the European Qualifiers Group E match between Croatia and Wales

Ivan Perisic made the difference as Croatia edged out Wales 2-1 in the European Qualifiers.

The Inter winger caused Wales some real problems from the off and saw his cross turned home by Jamie Lawrence in the 17th minute to put the hosts ahead in Osijek.

Perisic added a much-deserved second just minutes after the break, but David Brooks ensured a nervy finish at a sold-out Stadion Gradski vrt as his curling effort was deflected home in the 76th minute.

But, despite late pressure, Wales could not force the draw as Croatia went top of Group E with six points and Ryan Giggs' side dropped into third place.

How Croatia went top of Group E

Croatia celebrate Ivan Perisic's opener

In the intense, 30-degree sunshine, Perisic had his first of many chances inside nine minutes, but his strike soared over Wayne Hennessey's goal.

Harry Wilson had a superb chance to give Wales the lead soon afterwards following a monstrous long throw from Gareth Bale, but his volley went straight at Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Croatia looked dangerous on the break and it paid off when they went ahead in the 17th minute. Luka Modric played a fine ball forward for Perisic, who put in another dangerous cross and unfortunately for Wales, Lawrence came driving in to send it into his own goal.

There was some controversy in the build-up, as Wilson appeared to be fouled at the top of the opposition area, but nothing was given.

Player ratings Croatia: Livakovic (7), Jedvaj (6), Lovren (6), Vida (6), Barisic (6), Brozovic (7), Modric (8), Kovacic (7), Perisic (9), Brekalo (7), Kramaric (7).



Subs used: Pasalic (5), Badelj (5), Skoric (n/a).



Wales: Hennessey (6), Roberts (5), J Lawrence (6), Mepham (7), B Davies (6), James (6), Smith (6), Allen (6), Wilson (7), Vaulks (7), Bale 97).



Subs used: Brooks (7), Ampadu (6), Matondo (n/a).



Man of the match: Ivan Perisic.

Wales finished the half strongly and should have equalised in the 43rd minute. Daniel James - who had a quiet game after his move to Manchester United was announced on Friday - curled a wonderful cross into the area, picking out Wilson on the far side.

He, in turn, tapped the ball back for Will Vaulks, whose fierce strike was spilt by Livakovic. Ben Davies was lurking by the goalmouth, but the Croatia goalkeeper managed to get the ball in his hands at the second time of asking.

But Croatia steamrolled their opponents at the start of the second half. 20-year-old Josip Brekalo impressed for the hosts and his effort was pushed away by the feet of Hennessey inside two minutes before Mateo Kovacic's goal from the rebound was ruled out for offside.

Team news A day after his move to Manchester United was announced, Daniel James started for Wales along with Gareth Bale, whose own club future is still in doubt. Joe Allen also earned his 50th Wales cap.

For Croatia, there weren't too many surprises, with Bale's Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric captaining the side.

A minute later, Croatia went ahead as Perisic got his goal after some disorientated Wales defending. Modric initially picked out Andrej Kramaric in the area, but Joe Allen clipped his heels as the loose ball bounced off Chris Mepham's back. Modric was waiting again to lay it off for the waiting Perisic, who was allowed plenty of space to fire home after a sliding block from Connor Roberts left him on the floor.

Bale had a few efforts as the game wore on, but could only find the palms of Livakovic, before Brooks scored his first international goal in the 76th minute.

It was a wonderful strike, paired with a slice of luck, as his curling effort glanced off the head of Domagoj Vida on its way through, although the ball was already heading goalwards.

Wales' Gareth Bale (left) and Croatia's Borna Barisic battle for the ball

This opened the game up in the final 20 minutes or so, with Wales having their chances to take a point, but they could not make another breakthrough as they slid to their first defeat of the European Qualifying campaign.

Man of the match - Ivan Perisic

Croatia would not have won this game without Perisic. From the first whistle, he terrorised Roberts down the left-hand side, with the 23-year-old simply not strong enough to deal with him.

There were wonderful crosses from the Inter winger and his understanding with Modric was almost telepathic. As already mentioned, he was involved in both goals for the hosts and since the start of 2018, he has scored more goals for Croatia (6) than any other player.

Perisic caused plenty of problems for Wales in the European Qualifier

With former talisman Mario Mandzukic retiring last August, Perisic will surely become Croatia's attacking focal point and he showed today that he has the ability to take that on.

How did Daniel James do?

All eyes were on new Manchester United signing Daniel James - provided the deal goes through as planned on Tuesday - but the 21-year-old had a quiet afternoon as Croatia dominated possession.

He caught the eye towards the end of the first half as Wales got on top, putting in a wonderful cross for Vaulks' eventual effort before supplying Bale not long after, although the end product from the Real Madrid man was less successful.

He drew a cynical foul and eventual booking for Vida in the 69th minute as he gave a glimpse of his pace before showing superb positioning to get in between two Croatia defenders, although Joe Allen's pass was eventually dealt with well by Dejan Lovren.

1:09 Missed your fill of Daniel James against Croatia? Take a look at some of his season highlights so far Missed your fill of Daniel James against Croatia? Take a look at some of his season highlights so far

James was taken off in the 79th minute with a few bright moments to show his new worldwide fanbase, but it was always going to be difficult for Wales to over-run a Croatia side who have not lost a home game since October 2013.

Indeed, former Wales international Dave Edwards said on co-commentary: "He didn't have much chance to get the ball and run at players, but if you give him the football with space in front of him, he will cause damage. He commits players and he is a defender's worst nightmare with that raw pace.

"But he has got so much better. You look at where he was last season, we had him on loan at Shrewsbury but he didn't play. He was expected to go on loan at the start of the season, but he got thrown into the team and he has improved with every single game. He's getting better and better and I would be excited if I was a Man Utd fan."

Match stats

Wales have failed to win all five of their international matches versus Croatia (D1 L4), losing each of the last four in succession and conceding exactly twice in each of those defeats.

Croatia have won their last four home matches in all competitions since drawing 0-0 with England in the UEFA Nations League in October 2018.

Wales have now lost four of their last five away matches across all competitions (W1), as many as they had lost in their previous 14 such games (W5 D5 L4).

Jamie Lawrence is the first player to score an own goal for Wales since Ashley Williams did so against Iceland in March 2014, five years and 95 days ago.

Giggs: The result that got away

1:46 Ryan Giggs was disappointed that Wales were not able to capitalise on some late chances as they were defeated 2-1 to Croatia in their Euro 2020 Qualifier Ryan Giggs was disappointed that Wales were not able to capitalise on some late chances as they were defeated 2-1 to Croatia in their Euro 2020 Qualifier

Wales manager Ryan Giggs told Sky Sports News: "We created the better chances and that's with us not playing well. We showed them too much respect, gave two poor goals away and when you do that against quality opposition, you're not going to win many games.

"We need to play better but there were also some positives. The chances that we did get, creating against a good team like this, and in the last 20 minutes there was only one team who was pushing and who looked fitter. We're disappointed because we feel that one got away there.

Bale looks dejected after Croatia take the lead

"Everyone has lost in this group so far so that's how competitive it is. This was arguably going to be the toughest team we faced because they're the best team in the group with the quality they've got and we nearly got something out of the game.

"We take the positives, but we've also got to play better, defend better and we can't give stupid goals away because if we do, then we won't win on Tuesday [against Hungary] either."

What's next?

Hungary vs Wales Live on

It is an international friendly for Croatia next week as they host Tunisia in Varazdin. Wales are also on the road again as they travel to Hungary on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.