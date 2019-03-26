Czech Republic 1-3 Brazil: Gabriel Jesus (2) and Roberto Firmino score in victory

4:56 Highlights from the international friendly between Czech Republic and Brazil. Highlights from the international friendly between Czech Republic and Brazil.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice from the bench and Roberto Firmino added another as Brazil beat Czech Republic 3-1 in Prague.

Ranked 41 places below Brazil, Czech Republic took the lead through David Pavelka's fierce effort from 20 yards out (37), but Liverpool's Firmino levelled with a low finish just after the break (49) after a mix-up in the hosts' defence.

Just 11 minutes after coming on, Manchester City striker Jesus squeezed home (83) after unselfish play from debutant David Neres and then netted again on the rebound (90), as Brazil returned to winning ways after a shock 1-1 draw with Panama last week.

Roberto Firmino scored Brazil's equaliser in Prague

Neither side came into the friendly in good form after Czech Republic's 5-0 defeat against England on Friday, but it was the hosts who took the initiative in the first half.

Coming in for Man City goalkeeper Ederson, Liverpool stopper Alisson made a good double save from Patrik Schick's low free-kick and then Thomas Soucek's rebounded effort following a scramble in the box.

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring Brazil's equaliser against Czech Republic with team-mate Richarlison

The Czechs took a deserved lead as Marquinhos' sloppiness allowed Schick to feed Pavelka, who ran onto the ball 20 yards out and thundered a drive into the bottom left corner past Alisson.

But Brazil were gifted a leveller as sub Theodor Gebre Selassie's miscued pass allowed Firmino to steal in and slot under Jiri Pavlenka for his ninth international goal.

Team news Brazil made six changes from the side that drew with Panama, with an entirely new back four. Alisson was in for Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro also came in, while Allan replaced Arthur in midfield.



Czech Republic made four changes after the 5-0 defeat by England.

David Pavelka celebrates giving Czech Republic the lead in Prague against Brazil

His former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho nearly had Brazil ahead, seeing his curling 20-yard shot superbly saved by Pavlenka, but it was 2-1 with seven minutes to go as Jesus squeezed home into an empty net at the far post after a Brazil break involving Neres.

Jesus started and finished the move for the third, galloping down the left and feeding Neres, who then found Jesus via Everton, and the City man eventually bundled home after his initial shot was saved by Pavlenka again.