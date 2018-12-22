Derby 1-1 Bristol City: Martyn Waghorn strike earns point for Rams

2:47 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Bristol City. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Bristol City.

Scott Carson pulled off a stunning save late on to deny Bristol City as Derby County were held 1-1 at Pride Park.

Carson's reflex stop from Famara Diedhiou near the end was the climax of a game Derby dominated for long periods but could not turn possession into goals.

Jamie Paterson put City ahead against the run of play before Martyn Waghorn equalised and both teams could have won it in a breathless second half.

Derby manager Frank Lampard gave Florian Jozefzoon his first start since November and the winger had a good chance when Mason Mount played him in, but his shot was blocked.

City were finding it hard to keep possession and Jozefzoon had another opening in the 16th minute after Harry Wilson's clever pass set him up for a shot which Niki Maenpaa saved at his near post.

The City 'keeper had to plunge to his left to hold a Mount shot from 20 yards but the visitors broke dangerously in the 19th minute, only for ex-Derby forward Andreas Weimann to roll a shot harmlessly across the face of goal.

Martyn Waghorn scored the equaliser for Derby

But City went ahead in the 24th minute when Richard Keogh mis-headed a ball from Marlon Pack into the path of Paterson, who lifted it over Carson.

Derby should have equalised in the 32nd minute when Wilson crossed from the right but David Nugent headed over from four yards.

City almost doubled their lead when Mount's loose pass sent Diedhiou in but his chip bounced off the bar and Derby were level two minutes later.

Mount cut in from the left in the 37th minute and whipped in a low cross to the edge of the six-yard box for Waghorn to turn in his second league goal of the season.

The second half began with chances at both ends before City wasted a great chance to regain the lead in the 58th minute.

Weimann broke away on the left and pulled the ball back to Paterson who was unmarked eight yards out but he sliced his shot wide.

It was a big let-off and Derby almost took advantage when Nugent drove into the box but lost his footing under pressure and City cleared.

Mount had been at the heart of Derby's best moves and he went close with a 20-yard shot that Maenpaa turned behind before Wilson flashed a shot narrowly wide.

The game was wide open and it needed a brilliant save from Carson to deny City in the 84th minute when he plunged to his left to turn behind Deidhiou's volley.

Keogh had a 20-yard drive turned over but City stood firm to extend their unbeaten run to five games.