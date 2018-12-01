Derby 2-1 Swansea: Harry Wilson scores twice as Frank Lampard's Rams move seventh

1:20 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Swansea. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby and Swansea.

Harry Wilson added to his collection of spectacular strikes as play-off chasing Derby beat Swansea 2-1 at Pride Park.

The Wales international put Derby ahead with a stunning 25-yard shot before adding his eighth of the season to become the club's leading goalscorer.

Fikayo Tomori scored an own goal late on, but it was not enough to save Swansea from a third defeat in seven days and fourth in the last five games.

Derby's in-form striker Jack Marriott, who had scored six goals in eight games, was ruled out by a foot injury, yet the home side had the ball in the net after four minutes only for Richard Keogh to be ruled offside.

Swansea had spent most of the opening 20 minutes inside their own half yet they almost scored when Keogh's hesitation allowed Dan James to get in on the right and his chip drifted just past Scott Carson's right post.

Derby responded by Tom Lawrence setting up Mason Mount for a shot that went just wide but Carson saved well from Jay Fulton before Wilson fired the home side ahead in the 30th minute.

The on-loan Liverpool winger picked the ball up 25 yards out and hit a swerving shot that gave Erwin Mulder no chance, putting Derby in control with his second 10 minutes later.

Oli McBurnie gifted the ball to Wilson who advanced to the edge of the area before placing a low shot past Mulder.

It summed up what had been a flimsy first-half Swansea display and Wilson was close to a third in the 47th minute with a 20-yard shot that Mulder palmed away.

It was no surprise when Swansea made a double substitution in the 54th minute and McBurnie had a chance a minute later but his header was easily saved by Carson.

But Derby looked capable of more goals and Lawrence was close to a third when he was given far too much space in the area.

There was a glimmer of hope for Swansea when Jefferson Montero got free at the back post in the 73rd minute but he headed into the side-netting when he should at least have tested Carson.

Lawrence was denied by Mulder but Swansea grabbed a lifeline in the 87th minute when a Matt Grimes corner was turned in by Tomori to set up a finale that was far more nervous than it should have been for Derby.