Derby 1-1 West Brom: Late Kenneth Zohore penalty earns point for Baggies

Kenneth Zohore scored a late penalty as West Brom drew 1-1 against Derby in a controversial clash at Pride Park.

Martyn Waghorn scored an early spot-kick for Derby himself, before seeing another saved by Sam Johnstone, before Zohore earned a point late on for the Baggies in the Sky Bet Championship encounter.

There was an element of controversy about the awarding of Waghorn's second penalty and Zohore's equaliser, but the spoils were eventually shared as Phillip Cocu was denied a first home win in charge of Derby, and West Brom stayed unbeaten.

Penalties rule at Pride Park

It was a tale of two Waghorn penalties in the first half. Initially, it was a straightforward foul on the striker by Kieran Gibbs, and Waghorn converted after six minutes.

After 43 minutes, the referee then pointed, somewhat harshly, for a handball by Filip Krovinovic - who appeared to control the ball with the part of his arm just below his shoulder inside the box. This time Waghorn went the other way and Johnstone made the save to his left, but the West Brom goalkeeper also appeared to be off his line before the penalty was struck.

The Baggies then should have levelled in first-half stoppage time as Romaine Sawyers found Zohore clean through in the box, but the striker's tame effort was kept out by Kelle Roos.

And just as it looked like Derby were heading for a win under Cocu, there was more penalty drama with six minutes to go.

Substitute Matheus Pereira was brought down in the box by Max Lowe - although any contact there was must have been absolutely minimal - and Zohore stepped up for the second time in a few days to nick a late point for the Baggies.

Man of the match - Max Lowe

An impressive display in both defence and attack from Lowe as a right-back He caused problems all afternoon for West Brom and can consider himself unlucky for the way he was penalised for the late penalty that cost his side.

What's next?

Derby face East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night at the City Ground, while West Brom face Blackburn in the Championship next Saturday.