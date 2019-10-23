Derby 1-0 Wigan: Graeme Shinnie hits stoppage-time winner for Rams

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Wigan. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Wigan.

Graeme Shinnie slammed home a stoppage-time winner as Derby secured their third successive Sky Bet Championship victory at Pride Park against an unfortunate Wigan side.

Following a dire 3-0 defeat at Charlton on Saturday, Rams manager Phillip Cocu had demanded a reaction from his players but for the majority of the game that failed to materialise as Derby looked a side bereft of ideas and confidence against a team with an abysmal away record.

But in the second minute of time added on, Shinnie popped up to drive home an unstoppable shot from 15 yards, his first goal for eight months.

The crushing result means Wigan's woeful away run continues with just two league wins from 30 away matches since promotion from League One 17 months ago.

Graeme Shinne celebrates scoring a last-minute winner for Derby

The Rams dominated the opening half-hour in terms of possession but once it became clear they could do little with it, Wigan slowly emerged from their defensive shell.

The best the home side could offer was a low 20-yarder in the seventh minute from Tom Lawrence, who had spotted a gap after cutting in from the left-wing, but David Marshall palmed the ball away.

Six minutes later Shinnie and Martyn Waghorn combined to tee up Jamie Paterson, only for Antonee Robinson to block the goal-bound shot.

The Latics had to wait until the 27th minute for their first chance as Gavin Massey curled an effort across the face of goal, with the forward missing four minutes later in carbon-copy fashion.

There was a scare for Derby eight minutes before the break when skipper Curtis Davies took an accidental boot in the face from Kiefer Moore that required significant medical attention to a bloodied nose before he was eventually given the all-clear to continue.

Buoyed by their resilient first-half display, Wigan created three chances in six minutes soon after the restart, and appeared the side most likely to break the deadlock in the second period.

Shots from Moore and Joe Williams were blocked by Davies and the chest of goalkeeper Kelle Roos respectively, while Jamal Lowe was then sent clear by Massey for a one-on-one chance, only for his effort to be comfortably saved by Roos.

A dour Derby side finally responded in the 66th minute with a powerful run and 25-yard drive from Lawrence that Marshall again beat clear.

Lowe then had another chance to steal the points for Wigan in the 83rd minute, rifling in a powerful angled drive but Roos was again equal to the shot.

Just when it appeared as though the game would peter out to a goalless conclusion, Shinnie had other ideas courtesy of his stunning late strike.

What the managers said...

Derby boss Phillip Cocu: "When you play on with a broken nose, that says something to the team. I am convinced [Curtis Davies] was in a lot of pain, and because of that you have to be really strong mentally. I am really happy with him.

"He gave nobody an excuse to go down one notch. He gave everybody an excuse to continue."

Wigan boss Paul Cook: "Our away form is there for all to see. It hasn't been good enough.

"But tonight, can we do any more to get something out of the game? I'm not so sure we can. Football can be such a cruel game at times, and that was very evident tonight."