MSV Duisburg 0

  • D Volkmer (sent off 38th minute)

Borussia Dortmund 5

  • J Sancho (14th minute pen)
  • J Bellingham (30th minute)
  • T Hazard (39th minute)
  • G Reyna (50th minute)
  • M Reus (58th minute)

Jude Bellingham scores on Borussia Dortmund debut in 5-0 win over Duisburg

Monday 14 September 2020 22:17, UK

Jude Bellingham became Dortmund&#39;s youngest goalscorer for 68 years on his debut for the club
Image: Jude Bellingham became Dortmund's youngest goalscorer for 68 years on his debut for the club

Jude Bellingham marked his competitive debut for Borussia Dortmund with a goal in their 5-0 win over MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal first round.

The teenager, who signed from Sky Bet Championship club Birmingham for £25m in the summer, got on the scoresheet with 30 minutes played when he collected a pass from Thorgan Hazard and applied the finish.

It created history for Dortmund after Jadon Sancho had opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 14th minute on his 100th appearance for the German outfit.

Bellingham was on target in Dortmund&#39;s 5-0 win over MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal first round
Image: Bellingham was on target in Dortmund's 5-0 win over MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal first round

Bellingham, at 17 years and 77 days old, becomes Dortmund's youngest scorer for 68 years.

With Bellingham joining Sancho on the scoresheet, two Englishmen were also on target for the Bundesliga club for the first time in their history.

It was only a 45-minute cameo for the ex-Blues youngster, who was withdrawn at half-time while Hazard, Giovanni Reyna and Marco Reus added further goals in a routine victory for Lucien Favre's men.

