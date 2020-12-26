Dundee United 1-1 Motherwell: Sub Nicky Clark grabs late equaliser for hosts

Substitute Nicky Clark rescued a point for Dundee United with an injury-time strike to deny Motherwell their first win since October.

Motherwell were on course to secure their first victory in eight games following Tony Watt's first-half header. But in added time Clark struck to salvage a 1-1 draw for Micky Mellon's side.

The visitors will be perplexed they did not end their winless run but they paid the price for not taking their chances and United got their reward for hanging in.

Motherwell dropped from sixth in the Scottish Premiership to 10th spot on the morning of the game after six points were taken off their tally following the SFA announcing the appeals by Kilmarnock and St Mirren to their punishment for Covid-19 breaches would be held on January 14.

The Fir Park outfit had been awarded two 3-0 wins after their league clashes with Kilmarnock and St Mirren in October were postponed but that decision by an independent SPFL tribunal had been suspended pending the outcome of the appeals.

Motherwell went ahead after just nine minutes at Tannadice when Watt headed them in front from a Liam Polworth corner.

The visitors won two corners in a row and from the second one, Polworth's cross was perfect for Watt, who lost his marker inside the penalty box, and he sent a header past Benjamin Siegrist.

Image: Tony Watt had put Motherwell ahead early on at Dundee United

Motherwell made the early running in the game and went close to doubling their advantage but Allan Campbell sent a header from Liam Grimshaw's cross just over.

Referee Bobby Madden penalised Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson for holding onto the ball for too long but nothing came from the indirect free-kick.

But the official booked Carson for his protest and also flashed a yellow at Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson for his complaint at the decision.

Motherwell had the ball in the net again but Stephen O'Donnell was flagged for offside.

United threatened to equalise before the interval but Carson pulled off a fine save to deny Jeando Fuchs, as he turned the midfielder's shot onto the post.

Motherwell almost doubled their advantage 10 minutes after the interval but Callum Lang was denied by a Smith goalline clearance.

Siegrist let a cross slip from his grasp and Lang pounced to fire in a shot but Smith was perfectly positioned on the line to block.

Motherwell sub Jordan White threatened a second for the visitors late on but his goalbound shot was blocked by Fuchs.

And, in injury time, the hosts drew level when Clark got on the end of a Luke Bolton cross and while his first effort was blocked, he clinically slotted home at the second attempt.

What the managers said...

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon: "I think it was thoroughly deserved.

"We lost a sloppy goal from a set-play early on and played some good football up until we equalised.

"The group is relentless and they'll keep going and going. Their fitness will make you bend in the end.

"I was delighted to see that go in and we nearly nicked it right at the end with a brilliant counter-attack."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "The timing of the SFA's announcement was well thought out wasn't it?

"The day of a game? Maybe people could use their brains and announce it on a Monday - I'm certain they didn't meet on Christmas Day.

"We haven't shouted or screamed about points or not having points. We haven't done anything wrong and are willing to play the games as we always were.

"We are not in control of that and have never shouted our mouths off.

"I have got to be careful of what I say - but the announcement on the day of a game isn't ideal.

"Based on the performance it didn't affect the players' preparation."

What's next?

Dundee United travel to Celtic on Wednesday; kick-off at 3pm. Motherwell host Kilmarnock later that evening; kick-off at 6.15pm.