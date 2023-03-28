39' Foul by James Garner (England U21).

39' Jurica Prsir (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Goal! England U21 0, Croatia U21 1. Martin Baturina (Croatia U21) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

33' Rico Lewis (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

33' Foul by Rico Lewis (England U21).

33' Lukas Kacavenda (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

32' Foul by Rico Lewis (England U21).

32' Dion Beljo (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

32' Corner, England U21. Conceded by Hrvoje Smolcic.

29' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

29' Delay in match because of an injury Matija Frigan (Croatia U21).

28' Nathan Wood (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Foul by Matija Frigan (Croatia U21).

28' Corner, Croatia U21. Conceded by James Garner.

28' Attempt blocked. Jurica Prsir (Croatia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

25' Attempt missed. Tommy Doyle (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

24' Offside, Croatia U21. Martin Baturina tries a through ball, but Dion Beljo is caught offside.

24' Foul by Luke Thomas (England U21).

24' Lukas Kacavenda (Croatia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

22' Attempt missed. Matija Frigan (Croatia U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lukas Kacavenda.

22' Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

18' Attempt missed. Nathan Wood (England U21) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a set piece situation.

17' Cole Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

17' Foul by Roko Jureskin (Croatia U21).

15' Offside, England U21. Ben Johnson tries a through ball, but Cole Palmer is caught offside.

14' Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

14' Foul by Dion Beljo (Croatia U21).

14' Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

14' Foul by Lukas Kacavenda (Croatia U21).

13' Offside, Croatia U21. Lukas Kacavenda tries a through ball, but Roko Jureskin is caught offside.

12' Noni Madueke (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12' Foul by Matija Frigan (Croatia U21).

11' Attempt missed. Nikola Soldo (Croatia U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Baturina with a cross following a corner.

11' Corner, Croatia U21. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

11' Foul by Ben Johnson (England U21).

11' Lukas Kacavenda (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Offside, England U21. Cole Palmer tries a through ball, but James Garner is caught offside.

4' Foul by Luke Thomas (England U21).

4' Matija Frigan (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Offside, Croatia U21. Jurica Prsir tries a through ball, but Dion Beljo is caught offside.

First Half begins.