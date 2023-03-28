 Skip to content
England U21 vs Croatia U21. Under-21 International.

Craven Cottage.

England U21 0

    Croatia U21 1

    • M Baturina (34th minute)

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Garner (England U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jurica Prsir (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! England U21 0, Croatia U21 1. Martin Baturina (Croatia U21) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

    yellow_card icon

    Rico Lewis (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rico Lewis (England U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lukas Kacavenda (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rico Lewis (England U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Beljo (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Hrvoje Smolcic.

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Matija Frigan (Croatia U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Nathan Wood (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matija Frigan (Croatia U21).

    corner icon

    Corner, Croatia U21. Conceded by James Garner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jurica Prsir (Croatia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tommy Doyle (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

    offside icon

    Offside, Croatia U21. Martin Baturina tries a through ball, but Dion Beljo is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luke Thomas (England U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lukas Kacavenda (Croatia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matija Frigan (Croatia U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lukas Kacavenda.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nathan Wood (England U21) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_won icon

    Cole Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Roko Jureskin (Croatia U21).

    offside icon

    Offside, England U21. Ben Johnson tries a through ball, but Cole Palmer is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dion Beljo (Croatia U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lukas Kacavenda (Croatia U21).

    offside icon

    Offside, Croatia U21. Lukas Kacavenda tries a through ball, but Roko Jureskin is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Noni Madueke (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matija Frigan (Croatia U21).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nikola Soldo (Croatia U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Baturina with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Croatia U21. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ben Johnson (England U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Lukas Kacavenda (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    offside icon

    Offside, England U21. Cole Palmer tries a through ball, but James Garner is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luke Thomas (England U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Matija Frigan (Croatia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Croatia U21. Jurica Prsir tries a through ball, but Dion Beljo is caught offside.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.