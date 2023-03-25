 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

England U21 vs France U21. Under-21 International.

The King Power Stadium.

England U21 1

  • E Smith-Rowe (50th minute)

France U21 0

    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Noni Madueke replaces Emile Smith Rowe.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Curtis Jones replaces Cameron Archer.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, France U21. Niels Nkounkou replaces Yasser Larouci.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, France U21. Enzo Le Fée replaces Rayan Cherki.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, France U21. Amine Gouiri replaces Amine Adli.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Manu Koné (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Johann Lepenant.

    yellow_card icon

    Max Aarons (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Max Aarons (England U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Johann Lepenant (France U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cameron Archer (England U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Simakan (France U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rayan Cherki (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yasser Larouci.

    free_kick_won icon

    Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Amine Adli (France U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Djed Spence (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Yasser Larouci (France U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Yasser Larouci (France U21).

    goal icon

    Goal! England U21 1, France U21 0. Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Aarons.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

    free_kick_won icon

    Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Manu Koné (France U21).

    start icon

    Second Half begins England U21 0, France U21 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, England U21 0, France U21 0.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Amine Adli (France U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matthis Abline following a fast break.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

    corner icon

    Corner, France U21. Conceded by James Trafford.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Manu Koné (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Johann Lepenant.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Matthis Abline (France U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    offside icon

    Offside, England U21. Levi Colwill tries a through ball, but Morgan Gibbs-White is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Lucas Chevalier.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Michael Olise (France U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Rayan Cherki (France U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthis Abline.

    offside icon

    Offside, France U21. Rayan Cherki tries a through ball, but Benoît Badiashile is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Matthis Abline (France U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Levi Colwill (England U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Michael Olise (France U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Max Aarons (England U21).

    yellow_card icon

    Oliver Skipp (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Amine Adli (France U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oliver Skipp (England U21).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Johann Lepenant (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Michael Olise (France U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amine Adli.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Michael Olise (France U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Johann Lepenant.

    free_kick_won icon

    Manu Koné (France U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oliver Skipp (England U21).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Simakan (France U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Johann Lepenant (France U21).

    free_kick_won icon

    Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Manu Koné (France U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Angel Gomes (England U21).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Manu Koné (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Adli.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Benoît Badiashile (France U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rayan Cherki with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, France U21. Conceded by Levi Colwill.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.