66' Substitution, England U21. Noni Madueke replaces Emile Smith Rowe.

66' Substitution, England U21. Curtis Jones replaces Cameron Archer.

63' Substitution, France U21. Niels Nkounkou replaces Yasser Larouci.

63' Substitution, France U21. Enzo Le Fée replaces Rayan Cherki.

63' Substitution, France U21. Amine Gouiri replaces Amine Adli.

61' Attempt saved. Manu Koné (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Johann Lepenant.

59' Max Aarons (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

59' Foul by Max Aarons (England U21).

59' Johann Lepenant (France U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

58' Foul by Cameron Archer (England U21).

58' Mohamed Simakan (France U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' Attempt blocked. Rayan Cherki (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yasser Larouci.

56' Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Foul by Amine Adli (France U21).

54' Djed Spence (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Foul by Yasser Larouci (France U21).

52' Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

52' Foul by Yasser Larouci (France U21).

50' Goal! England U21 1, France U21 0. Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

50' Attempt saved. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Aarons.

50' Attempt blocked. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

46' Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Foul by Manu Koné (France U21).

Second Half begins England U21 0, France U21 0.

45'+1' First Half ends, England U21 0, France U21 0.

45' Attempt missed. Amine Adli (France U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matthis Abline following a fast break.

44' Attempt blocked. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

42' Corner, France U21. Conceded by James Trafford.

42' Attempt saved. Manu Koné (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Johann Lepenant.

41' Foul by Matthis Abline (France U21).

41' Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Offside, England U21. Levi Colwill tries a through ball, but Morgan Gibbs-White is caught offside.

39' Corner, England U21. Conceded by Lucas Chevalier.

39' Attempt saved. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

38' Foul by Michael Olise (France U21).

38' Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

35' Attempt saved. Rayan Cherki (France U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthis Abline.

31' Offside, France U21. Rayan Cherki tries a through ball, but Benoît Badiashile is caught offside.

30' Matthis Abline (France U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

30' Foul by Levi Colwill (England U21).

26' Michael Olise (France U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26' Foul by Max Aarons (England U21).

26' Oliver Skipp (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25' Amine Adli (France U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25' Foul by Oliver Skipp (England U21).

24' Attempt missed. Johann Lepenant (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.

23' Attempt saved. Michael Olise (France U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amine Adli.

21' Attempt missed. Michael Olise (France U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Johann Lepenant.

20' Manu Koné (France U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20' Foul by Oliver Skipp (England U21).

12' Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).

12' Mohamed Simakan (France U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Foul by Johann Lepenant (France U21).

11' Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10' Manu Koné (France U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (England U21).

9' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

9' Delay in match because of an injury Angel Gomes (England U21).

8' Attempt blocked. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

6' Attempt blocked. Manu Koné (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Adli.

5' Attempt saved. Benoît Badiashile (France U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rayan Cherki with a cross.

4' Corner, France U21. Conceded by Levi Colwill.

First Half begins.