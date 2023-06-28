 Skip to content
England U21 vs Germany U21. European Under-21 Championship Group C.

Batumi Arena.

England U21 2

  • C Archer (4th minute)
  • H Elliott (21st minute)

Germany U21 0

    Goal! England U21 2, Germany U21 0. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
    Attempt blocked. Noah Weißhaupt (Germany U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
    Attempt saved. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
    Substitution, Germany U21. Kilian Fischer replaces Josha Vagnoman because of an injury.
    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    Delay in match because of an injury Josha Vagnoman (Germany U21).
    Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
    Attempt saved. Tom Krauß (Germany U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henning Matriciani.
    Goal! England U21 1, Germany U21 0. Cameron Archer (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey with a through ball.
    Foul by Henning Matriciani (Germany U21).
    Noni Madueke (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Márton Dárdai.
    Attempt saved. Cameron Archer (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noni Madueke.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.