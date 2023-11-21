England U21 vs N Ireland U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F.
Goodison Park.
Goal! England U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyler Morton with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
Attempt blocked. Charlie McCann (Northern Ireland U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Kelly.
Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
Attempt saved. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Offside, Northern Ireland U21. Ruairi McConville tries a through ball, but Carl Johnston is caught offside.
Offside, England U21. Brooke Norton-Cuffy tries a through ball, but Harvey Elliott is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jarell Quansah (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
Offside, Northern Ireland U21. Joshua Clarke tries a through ball, but Ciaran McGuckin is caught offside.
Goal! England U21 2, Northern Ireland U21 0. Harvey Elliott (England U21) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Hayden Hackney (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
Attempt blocked. Jarrad Branthwaite (England U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Noni Madueke following a corner.
Attempt missed. Jarrad Branthwaite (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Hayden Hackney (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.
Offside, England U21. Jarrad Branthwaite tries a through ball, but Jay Stansfield is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tino Livramento.
Goal! England U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0. Tyler Morton (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Stansfield following a corner.
Attempt saved. Jay Stansfield (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hayden Hackney with a cross.
Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Jarell Quansah with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Tino Livramento (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noni Madueke.