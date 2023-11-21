 Skip to content
England U21 vs N Ireland U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F.

Goodison Park.

England U21 3

  • T Morton (31st minute)
  • H Elliott (52nd minute, 80th minute)

N Ireland U21 0

    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Charlie Patino replaces Josh Wilson-Esbrand because of an injury.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Barry Baggley replaces Justin Devenny.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Josh Wilson-Esbrand (England U21).
    goal icon

    Goal! England U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyler Morton with a through ball.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Charlie McCann (Northern Ireland U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Kelly.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
    yellow_card icon

    Charlie McCann (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Brooke Norton-Cuffy (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Charlie McCann (Northern Ireland U21).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland U21. Ruairi McConville tries a through ball, but Carl Johnston is caught offside.
    offside icon

    Offside, England U21. Brooke Norton-Cuffy tries a through ball, but Harvey Elliott is caught offside.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Liam Delap replaces Jay Stansfield.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Samuel Iling-Junior replaces Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. James McAtee replaces Hayden Hackney.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Conor Falls replaces JJ McKiernan.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Noni Madueke (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Charlie Allen (Northern Ireland U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Tom Fogarty replaces Ciaran McGuckin.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Charlie McCann replaces Jamie McDonnell.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Patrick Kelly replaces Terry Devlin.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jay Stansfield (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Ruairi McConville (Northern Ireland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jarell Quansah (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Noni Madueke (England U21).
    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland U21. Joshua Clarke tries a through ball, but Ciaran McGuckin is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    Jarrad Branthwaite (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21).
    goal icon

    Goal! England U21 2, Northern Ireland U21 0. Harvey Elliott (England U21) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
    yellow_card icon

    Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Harvey Elliott (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland U21).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Hayden Hackney (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Michael Forbes.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jarrad Branthwaite (England U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Terry Devlin.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, England U21. Brooke Norton-Cuffy replaces Tino Livramento.

    Second Half begins England U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, England U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0.
    offside icon

    Offside, England U21. Harvey Elliott tries a through ball, but Jay Stansfield is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Aaron Donnelly.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Aaron Donnelly.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Noni Madueke following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Aaron Donnelly.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jarrad Branthwaite (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Aaron Donnelly.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Hayden Hackney (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.
    offside icon

    Offside, England U21. Jarrad Branthwaite tries a through ball, but Jay Stansfield is caught offside.
    yellow_card icon

    Jarrad Branthwaite (England U21) is shown the yellow card.
    yellow_card icon

    Michael Forbes (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
    yellow_card icon

    Jamie McDonnell (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Hayden Hackney (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamie McDonnell (Northern Ireland U21).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tino Livramento.
    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Wilson-Esbrand (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Terry Devlin (Northern Ireland U21).
    goal icon

    Goal! England U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0. Tyler Morton (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Wilson-Esbrand (England U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Charlie Allen (Northern Ireland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Wilson-Esbrand (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jay Stansfield following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Carl Johnston.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jay Stansfield (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hayden Hackney with a cross.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Jarell Quansah with a through ball.
    corner icon

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Michael Forbes.
    free_kick_won icon

    Jarell Quansah (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Wilson-Esbrand (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Charlie Allen (Northern Ireland U21).
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Tino Livramento (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noni Madueke.
    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Wilson-Esbrand (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21).
    free_kick_won icon

    Harvey Elliott (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamie McDonnell (Northern Ireland U21).

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.