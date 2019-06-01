England Women 0-1 New Zealand: Phil Neville's side beaten at Amex Stadium

New Zealand celebrate their winner against England

England Women suffered a 1-0 defeat to New Zealand in their final World Cup warm-up match at the Amex Stadium.

Sarah Gregorius scored the only goal of the game after 50 minutes.

England dominated possession throughout against New Zealand, who are ranked 19th in the world, but they were unable to find a breakthrough.

Jodie Taylor went closest for the hosts when she was denied by goalkeeper Erin Tayler on 16 minutes.

Both teams now turn their attentions to the World Cup in France, with England starting against Scotland in Nice on June 9.

England's Fran Kirby (right) challenges for possession

Phil Neville should be encouraged by the way England controlled the game against New Zealand, even though they didn't create many clear chances after a bright opening.

Taylor had a penalty shout turned down in the 10th minute when she appeared to be clipped by goalkeeper Nayler.

Nayler then saved well from Taylor before Nikita Parris twice shot off target.

Steph Houghton in action for England

New Zealand struggled to get out of their own half and continued to give the ball away cheaply, but they did go close in the 44th minute when Carly Telford tipped over an effort from Rosie White.

The visitors then surprisingly took the lead after half-time as Telford spilt a shot and Gregorius reacted quickest to finish.

Lucy Staniforth went close to a quick equaliser as she curled a free-kick wide, before Tayler saved from Keira Walsh and substitute Karen Carney.

England continued to push in the closing stages but New Zealand held out.

What's next?

England start their World Cup campaign against Scotland on Sunday, June 9 while New Zealand play the Netherlands on June 11.