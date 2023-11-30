England Women 3-2 Netherlands Women: Ella Toone completes turnaround as Lionesses stage sensational comeback victory

England hopes of reaching next year's Nations League finals were kept alive by a sensational comeback victory at Wembley Stadium, as they came from two goals down to beat the Netherlands 3-2.

The requirement for both of the Lionesses' December internationals was win at all costs, in an attempt to earn Team GB a spot at next summer's Paris Olympics, but things began unravelling when Lineth Beerensteyn's first-half double put qualification in severe jeopardy.

How England can qualify for the Nations League finals England will go through to the Nations League finals if they win away at Scotland and the Netherlands fail to win at home to Belgium. Both games are on Tuesday night.

England can also go through if the Netherlands win as well, but the Lionesses need to win by four more goals than the Netherlands’ margin of victory. For example, Netherlands 1-0 Belgium and Scotland 0-5 England would be enough for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

Something magical happened after the break, however, as England rediscovered their composure, and then their spark, to stage the most unlikely of comebacks under intense pressure.

Georgia Stanway halved the deficit in the 58th minute, nodding past Daphne van Domselaar, before Lauren Hemp levelled with a fine strike on her 50th international appearance.

Image: Georgia Stanway scored England's first of the night

The mood and atmosphere inside Wembley, which was subdued after a disastrous first 45 minutes, changed dramatically thereafter, before England responded with the ultimate crowd-pleaser - a stoppage-time winner from substitute Ella Toone.

Now it all comes down to a final group-stage game against Scotland on Tuesday at Hampden Park, which England again have to win and also better Netherlands' result vs Belgium, if they stand any chance of automatic qualification for the Nations League finals.

As it stands, the Netherland's are above England in the group courtesy of their better goal difference, with the sides level on head-to-head.

How England's fightback kept Olympic dreams alive

Knowing it was win or bust, England made a lively start, with Lauren James and Chloe Kelly sending headers off target and Hemp forcing a fingertip save from Van Domselaar.

But failing to capitalise on early momentum proved costly, as England found themselves behind when Victoria Pelova played a ball from the right to Beerensteyn, who raced away from Lucy Bronze and Jess Carter, and struck beyond Earps.

Image: Lineth Beerensteyn celebrates scoring for Netherlands vs England at Wembley

Jill Roord clipped the crossbar moments later, and the course of the half changed irreversibly in the visitors' favour.

Beerensteyn seized upon a bouncing ball in the 35th minute, which Carter failed to intercept, and hit a low shot that squirmed beyond Earps at her near post - a mistake she believes "cost the team".

"I really let the team down today, and I'm really gutted, really gutted," the goalkeeper told ITV4 post-match.

Earps dived and got her glove to the ball, only to see it slip past her and trickle over the line - something that left her beating the turf in frustration.

Image: Mary Earps made a huge mistake in England 3-2 win over the Netherlands

Wiegman reacted at the break by taking off Kelly and introducing Beth Mead for her long-awaited return, just over a year after suffering an ACL injury, before a quick-fire double dragged England back onto a level footing.

Stanway headed home from a James delivery, and then teed up Hemp's strike from the edge of the box two minutes later.

England were out on their feet in the closing stages, and efforts looked destined to end in vain, but soon after, with the contest having entered stoppage-time, James whipped a delivery to the back post where Toone had made a late dart, and she slotted the ball impressively through Van Domselaar's legs.

Wiegman: I stayed calm - belief was key

England manager Sarina Wiegman:

"I was pretty calm. I was very disappointed they scored the second goal, I didn't think we played bad in the first half.

"The first time they came in our half of the pitch they scored. Still, I didn't think we played bad. We needed more.

"We truly believed we could turn it around. That's what we said at half time. We said 'score one goal, and they will be shaky', because we had some good press moments. We never lost trust."

Speaking about the performance of goalkeeper Earps, she added: "I spoke to Mary briefly - you win as a team, you lose as a team. That is part of the game. Of course she didn't let the team down.

"You only let your team down when you don't put effort in the game, and that never happens."

It all comes down to this. England travel to Hampden Park to take on Scotland on Tuesday, which will conclude their Nations League group stage campaign; kick-off 7.45pm.

The Netherlands face Belgium on the same night, and are still in pole position in the group - with a +3 goal difference advantage over England.