Everton 0-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy gets Foxes off to perfect start in 2019

Leicester City got their festive period back on track as Jamie Vardy scored the winner in a 1-0 win over Everton on New Year’s Day.

Having beaten Manchester City on Boxing Day, Claude Puel's men suffered a shock home defeat to Cardiff on Saturday but were back on form at Goodison Park.

Vardy - employed as a lone striker but starved of service for long periods - gobbled up the only chance that came his way (58) which grabbed Leicester a deserved three points.

Everton were stifled by an organised Foxes team that restricted the home attackers any space to such an extent it took Marco Silva's men 75 minutes to register a shot on target.

Everton have now lost four of their last five games, while Leicester are up to seventh in the Premier League table.

What's next?

Everton host Lincoln City in the FA Cup on Saturday while Leicester have a trip to Newport County.