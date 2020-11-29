Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Falkirk vs Rangers. Scottish League Cup Round of 16.

Falkirk Stadium.

Falkirk 0

    Rangers 4

    • J Defoe (6th minute)
    • C Ughelumba (30th minute)
    • B Barisic (41st minute)
    • J Tavernier (51st minute)

    full_time icon

    Match ends, Falkirk 0, Rangers 4.

    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Falkirk 0, Rangers 4.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

    corner icon

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

    yellow_card icon

    Blair Alston (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Blair Alston (Falkirk).

    free_kick_won icon

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ben Hall.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul Dixon.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Falkirk. Euan Deveney replaces Josh Todd.

    corner icon

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Todd (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Falkirk. Robbie Leitch replaces Charlie Telfer.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ben Hall (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Leon Thomson King replaces James Tavernier.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Greg Stewart replaces Bongani Zungu.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Blair Alston (Falkirk).

    free_kick_won icon

    Bongani Zungu (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Blair Alston (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ciaran Dickson (Rangers).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Falkirk. Anton Dowds replaces Conor Sammon.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Falkirk. Aidan Connolly replaces Callumn Morrison.

    yellow_card icon

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Calvin Bassey (Rangers).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ciaran Dickson (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

    yellow_card icon

    Ben Hall (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_won icon

    Glenn Middleton (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ben Hall (Falkirk).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Ciaran Dickson replaces Scott Arfield.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Glenn Middleton replaces Borna Barisic.

    goal icon

    Goal! Falkirk 0, Rangers 4. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Falkirk 0, Rangers 3.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Falkirk 0, Rangers 3.

    corner icon

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

    goal icon

    Goal! Falkirk 0, Rangers 3. Borna Barisic (Rangers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Cedric Itten (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Todd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    free_kick_won icon

    Blair Alston (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bongani Zungu (Rangers).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Cedric Itten (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    corner icon

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ianis Hagi.

    corner icon

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Calvin Bassey.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

    goal icon

    Goal! Falkirk 0, Rangers 2. Calvin Bassey (Rangers) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cedric Itten following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Peter Morrison.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    free_kick_won icon

    Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Glen Kamara replaces Brandon Barker because of an injury.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).

    free_kick_won icon

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ben Hall (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Brandon Barker (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bongani Zungu (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bongani Zungu (Rangers).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Falkirk 0, Rangers 1. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor Goldson.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ben Hall (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.