Match ends, Falkirk 0, Rangers 4.

90'+4' Second Half ends, Falkirk 0, Rangers 4.

90'+3' Hand ball by Aidan Connolly (Falkirk).

90'+1' Hand ball by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

90'+1' Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

88' Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

83' Blair Alston (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

83' Foul by Blair Alston (Falkirk).

83' Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

83' Attempt blocked. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

82' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ben Hall.

82' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul Dixon.

81' Substitution, Falkirk. Euan Deveney replaces Josh Todd.

79' Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

78' Attempt saved. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

76' Josh Todd (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

76' Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

74' Substitution, Falkirk. Robbie Leitch replaces Charlie Telfer.

73' Ben Hall (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

73' Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

71' Substitution, Rangers. Leon Thomson King replaces James Tavernier.

71' Substitution, Rangers. Greg Stewart replaces Bongani Zungu.

71' Foul by Blair Alston (Falkirk).

71' Bongani Zungu (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

69' Attempt missed. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

69' Attempt blocked. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

68' Blair Alston (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68' Foul by Ciaran Dickson (Rangers).

66' Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

62' Substitution, Falkirk. Anton Dowds replaces Conor Sammon.

62' Substitution, Falkirk. Aidan Connolly replaces Callumn Morrison.

59' Calvin Bassey (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

59' Hand ball by Calvin Bassey (Rangers).

57' Attempt missed. Ciaran Dickson (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

56' Ben Hall (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.

56' Glenn Middleton (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

56' Foul by Ben Hall (Falkirk).

55' Substitution, Rangers. Ciaran Dickson replaces Scott Arfield.

55' Substitution, Rangers. Glenn Middleton replaces Borna Barisic.

51' Goal! Falkirk 0, Rangers 4. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic.

50' Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

46' Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half begins Falkirk 0, Rangers 3.

45'+2' First Half ends, Falkirk 0, Rangers 3.

45'+2' Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

41' Goal! Falkirk 0, Rangers 3. Borna Barisic (Rangers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

41' Cedric Itten (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

41' Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

39' Josh Todd (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

39' Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

37' Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

36' Blair Alston (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

36' Foul by Bongani Zungu (Rangers).

36' Attempt saved. Cedric Itten (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

34' Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.

34' Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

33' Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ianis Hagi.

32' Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Calvin Bassey.

31' Attempt missed. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

30' Goal! Falkirk 0, Rangers 2. Calvin Bassey (Rangers) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cedric Itten following a corner.

29' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Peter Morrison.

29' Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

27' Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Foul by Mark Durnan (Falkirk).

26' Substitution, Rangers. Glen Kamara replaces Brandon Barker because of an injury.

21' Foul by Conor Sammon (Falkirk).

21' Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20' Attempt blocked. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

16' Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

12' Ben Hall (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12' Foul by Brandon Barker (Rangers).

12' Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Bongani Zungu (Rangers).

9' Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Foul by Bongani Zungu (Rangers).

8' Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).

8' Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6' Goal! Falkirk 0, Rangers 1. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor Goldson.

2' Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

2' Ben Hall (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.