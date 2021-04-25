Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea: Hanna Glas stunner proves difference in first leg of Women's Champions League semi-final

Chelsea have it all to do after Hanna Glas' long-range strike helped Bayern Munich to a 2-1 victory in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final.

The Blues fought hard after an energy-sapping 2-2 draw with WSL title rivals Manchester City in the week, but Glas' effort on 56 minutes proved the difference in Germany.

Melanie Leupolz's freak equaliser midway through the first half had cancelled out Sydney Lohmann's opener (12), which came about after Ann-Katrin Berger let a Glas cross slip through her hands.

While boss Emma Hayes will be frustrated after Ji So-yun's strike hit the underside of the bar and bounced clear late on, the away goal Leupolz netted may prove crucial at Kingsmeadow next Sunday.

How Bayern edged out Chelsea

Guro Reiten had already seen an effort bend just wide of the post for Chelsea when their hosts took an early lead. The usually reliable Berger was unable to hold on to a routine cross into the box from Glas, with Lohmann there to pounce on the mistake and power a header past the desperate Millie Bright on the line.

But the Blues fought their way back into the tie - and their equaliser came in bizarre fashion. Sarah Zadrazil looked to clear a Chelsea free-kick with her head, however her clearance hit Leupolz, who knew nothing about it, and looped into the corner of the goal.

Image: Sydney Lohman celebrates after giving Bayern the lead against Chelsea

Pernille Harder nearly bent in a second moments later as both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances before the break. Sam Kerr was well-marshalled by the Bayern defence and the Blues' defence snuffed out any of their attacks.

It was the visitors who started brightly at the start of the second half. Kerr's knockdown from a deep free-kick rather hit the advancing Harder inside the six-yard box and bounced into the arms of a grateful Laura Benkarth.

And shortly after, the impressive Glas made no mistake from outside the box. She picked the ball up midway inside the Chelsea half, was allowed to carry it to the edge of the box and shifted it onto her weaker right foot before finding the top corner.

Image: Melanie Leupolz celebrates her equaliser for Chelsea (AP)

Bright had already slashed a shot wide when Ji found a pocket of space in the D and saw her thunderbolt hit the underside of the bar and somehow bounce clear. Shortly after substitute Beth England headed over at the back post as Chelsea pushed for an equaliser.

Clearly leggy after Wednesday's thrilling 2-2 draw at City, the Blues kept Bayern quiet in the closing stages barring a Linda Dallman drive, but couldn't find one final chance.

With a full week's rest before the next leg, Hayes will be confident that her side has what it takes to turn the tie around and reach a first Champions League final.