45'+1' First Half ends, Finland 0, Wales 0.

44' Corner, Wales. Conceded by Joona Toivio.

43' Brennan Johnson (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Foul by Jasin-Amin Assehnoun (Finland).

41' Ethan Ampadu (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Foul by Jasin-Amin Assehnoun (Finland).

38' Foul by Tyler Roberts (Wales).

38' Robert Ivanov (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Attempt blocked. Jasin-Amin Assehnoun (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

25' Penalty saved! Harry Wilson (Wales) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

24' Penalty Wales. Brennan Johnson draws a foul in the penalty area.

24' Penalty conceded by Niko Hämäläinen (Finland) after a foul in the penalty area.

24' Rhys Norrington-Davies (Wales) wins a free kick on the left wing.

24' Foul by Kaan Kairinen (Finland).

20' Brennan Johnson (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Jasin-Amin Assehnoun (Finland).

18' Hand ball by Jonathan Williams (Wales).

17' Ethan Ampadu (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Jasin-Amin Assehnoun (Finland).

17' Attempt blocked. Fredrik Jensen (Finland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niko Hämäläinen.

13' Jonathan Williams (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Foul by Niko Hämäläinen (Finland).

12' Offside, Wales. Tyler Roberts tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.

11' Offside, Finland. Joona Toivio tries a through ball, but Jasin-Amin Assehnoun is caught offside.

11' Attempt blocked. Fredrik Jensen (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Ivanov.

7' Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies.

5' Tom Lockyer (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Marcus Forss (Finland).

3' Attempt missed. Ethan Ampadu (Wales) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dylan Levitt with a cross following a set piece situation.

3' Rhys Norrington-Davies (Wales) wins a free kick on the left wing.

3' Foul by Santeri Hostikka (Finland).

2' Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

First Half begins.