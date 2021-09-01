Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Finland vs Wales. International Match.

Helsinki Olympyc Stadium.

Finland 0

    Wales 0

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Finland 0, Wales 0.

      corner icon

      Corner, Wales. Conceded by Joona Toivio.

      free_kick_won icon

      Brennan Johnson (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jasin-Amin Assehnoun (Finland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ethan Ampadu (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jasin-Amin Assehnoun (Finland).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Tyler Roberts (Wales).

      free_kick_won icon

      Robert Ivanov (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Jasin-Amin Assehnoun (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

      penalty_saved icon

      Penalty saved! Harry Wilson (Wales) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

      penalty_won icon

      Penalty Wales. Brennan Johnson draws a foul in the penalty area.

      penalty_lost icon

      Penalty conceded by Niko Hämäläinen (Finland) after a foul in the penalty area.

      free_kick_won icon

      Rhys Norrington-Davies (Wales) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Kaan Kairinen (Finland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Brennan Johnson (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jasin-Amin Assehnoun (Finland).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Jonathan Williams (Wales).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ethan Ampadu (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jasin-Amin Assehnoun (Finland).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Fredrik Jensen (Finland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niko Hämäläinen.

      free_kick_won icon

      Jonathan Williams (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Niko Hämäläinen (Finland).

      offside icon

      Offside, Wales. Tyler Roberts tries a through ball, but Brennan Johnson is caught offside.

      offside icon

      Offside, Finland. Joona Toivio tries a through ball, but Jasin-Amin Assehnoun is caught offside.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Fredrik Jensen (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Ivanov.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies.

      free_kick_won icon

      Tom Lockyer (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Marcus Forss (Finland).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Ethan Ampadu (Wales) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dylan Levitt with a cross following a set piece situation.

      free_kick_won icon

      Rhys Norrington-Davies (Wales) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Santeri Hostikka (Finland).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.