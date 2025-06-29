 Skip to content
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich. FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16.

Hard Rock Stadium.

Flamengo 0

    Bayern Munich 2

    • E Pulgar (6th minute own goal)
    • H Kane (9th minute)

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Konrad Laimer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Léo Pereira (Flamengo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Erick Pulgar.
    corner icon

    Corner,FC Bayern München. Conceded by Wesley.
    corner icon

    Corner,Flamengo. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luiz Araújo (Flamengo).
    free_kick_won icon

    Michael Olise (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner,Flamengo. Conceded by Leon Goretzka.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Léo Pereira.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Luiz Araújo (Flamengo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München).
    free_kick_won icon

    Léo Ortiz (Flamengo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
    free_kick_won icon

    Gerson (Flamengo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
    goal icon

    Goal! Flamengo 0, FC Bayern München 2. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Léo Ortiz (Flamengo).
    free_kick_won icon

    Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo) header from the centre of the box is too high.
    own_goal icon

    Own Goal by Erick Pulgar, Flamengo. Flamengo 0, FC Bayern München 1.
    corner icon

    Corner,FC Bayern München. Conceded by Léo Pereira.
    corner icon

    Corner,FC Bayern München. Conceded by Erick Pulgar.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (Flamengo).
    corner icon

    Corner,FC Bayern München. Conceded by Wesley.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jorginho (Flamengo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.