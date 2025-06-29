Flamengo vs Bayern Munich. FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16.
Hard Rock Stadium.
Attempt missed. Léo Pereira (Flamengo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Erick Pulgar.
Attempt blocked. Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Léo Pereira.
Attempt saved. Luiz Araújo (Flamengo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München).
Goal! Flamengo 0, FC Bayern München 2. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.