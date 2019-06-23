France Women 2-1 Brazil Women: Hosts into last eight after extra-time winner

France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue in extra-time

France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue as the hosts scraped into the Women's World Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Brazil after extra-time.

Henry found the back of the net in the 107th minute of a tense game at the Stade Oceane after Thaisa had cancelled out Valerie Gauvin's second-half opener, with both opening goals going down to a VAR review.

Les Bleues struggled to make their early domination count due to the lack of a killer instinct that prevented them wrapping up victory inside 90 minutes.

The win sets up a clash with either holders USA or Spain on Friday.

Valerie Gauvin's second-half opener put France ahead

France have reached the quarter-final stages of the Women's World Cup in each of their last three appearances at the competition (2011, 2015 and 2019).

Meanwhile, Brazil have been eliminated at the last 16 stage in back-to-back Women's World Cup tournaments, and are winless in their last four knockout stage matches in the competition (D1 L3)