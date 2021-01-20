Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Paul Pogba stunner reclaims Premier League top spot

Paul Pogba produced another moment of magic as Manchester United came from behind on the road again to move top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Fulham.

Pogba's spectacular left-footed drive midway through the second half claimed a vital three points that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side reclaim top spot from rivals Manchester City - but they were pushed all the way at Craven Cottage.

United, notorious slow starters on the road, were behind inside five minutes when Ademola Lookman ruthlessly exploited a chasm in the visiting defence to hand Scott Parker's side the lead, before Edinson Cavani restored parity with his fourth away goal of the season.

Fulham threw everything at United in search of an equaliser but fell agonisingly short as Ruben Loftus-Cheek squandered two second-half chances before substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic saw a last-gasp header deflect inches wide off Eric Bailly.

The victory sees United equal the club-record 17-game unbeaten away run set by the 1999 Treble-winning side and restores their two-point lead at the top of the table ahead of City and Leicester. Fulham remain third from bottom, four points from safety, after a 10th defeat of the season.

Player ratings Fulham: Areola (6), Tete (6), Aina (6), Andersen (6), Tosin (7), Bryan (6), Reed (6), Anguissa (7), Lookman (7), Loftus-Cheek (6), Cavaleiro (6).



Subs: Kamara (5), Lemina (5), Mitrovic (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Bailly (6), Maguire (6), Shaw (6), Fred (6), Pogba (8), Fernandes (6), Greenwood (5), Martial (5), Cavani (7).



Subs: McTominay (n/a), Rashford (n/a), Matic (n/a).



Man of the Match: Paul Pogba.

Pogba provides Man Utd moment of inspiration

Image: Ademola Lookman celebrates with team-mates after scoring for Fulham against Man Utd

Fulham got off to the perfect start inside five minutes as Lookman capitalised on non-existent United defending to latch onto Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's lofted pass before clinically rifling the opener past David de Gea.

United were aggrieved not to be handed the chance to respond swiftly, with Loftus-Cheek's challenge on Fred in the area going unpunished by referee Martin Atkinson and VAR.

It took United 20 minutes to get talisman Bruno Fernandes into the game, but when they did, they instantly arose from another slow start on the road.

Moments after the Portuguese unsettled the Fulham defence with a 20-yard drive which rattled the post, his teasing cross from the left was spilled by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola at the feet of Cavani, who converted the rebound to haul United level.

4 - Edinson Cavani is the first Man Utd player to score each of their first four Premier League goals for the club in away matches. Sharpshooter. pic.twitter.com/m4lAwdWzbh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

United went in search of a quick-fire second as Fernandes tried his luck from a similar distance, but Areola atoned for his earlier error with a fine fingertip save around the post, before the unmarked Harry Maguire headed a gilt-edged opportunity wide from a corner.

Fulham hadn't lost a game during Parker's reign in which they had scored the first goal, and they should have restored their lead within seven minutes of the restart when Loftus-Cheek squared for Lookman, but he drilled a shot straight at De Gea.

Team news Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Bryan replaced suspended duo Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson as Fulham made two changes the defeat to Chelsea.

Eric Bailly, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani returned as Man Utd made three changes from Sunday’s goalless draw at Liverpool.

Fernandes and Anthony Martial both drew Areola into action at point-blank range with headers, though both were offside, and neither would have counted.

With United in need of inspiration up stepped Pogba with another crucial away goal as he glided in off the right flank onto his left foot and unleashed an unstoppable effort which flashed past Areola into the top corner.

United could have put the game to bed on 63 minutes but another brilliant save from Areola preserved Cavani's towering header from opening up a two-goal cushion.

Image: Pogba and Edinson Cavani celebrate the striker's opener for Man Utd

United's one-goal lead grew increasingly perilous as the game went on but Loftus-Cheek failed to salvage a point for the hosts as he was thwarted by De Gea before blazing his second presentable chance over.

With seconds remaining, substitute Mitrovic looked to have headed a late Fulham equaliser only for his effort to deflect wide off Bailly, and United escaped with their victory intact as they returned to the Premier League summit.

Opta stats - United win away, again

Manchester United have won seven Premier League games having gone behind this season - only Newcastle in 2001-02 (10) and Man Utd themselves in 2012-13 (9) have done so more in a single campaign.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League away games (W13 D4), equalling their longest ever unbeaten run on the road in top-flight history (17 between December 1998 and September 1999).

This was the 41st different game in which Fulham had led in all competitions under Scott Park, but the first time they had lost such a game (W34 D6).

No side has conceded more goals in the opening five minutes of Premier League games this season than Manchester United (4).

Since his return to the club in 2016, no Man Utd player has scored more league goals from outside the box than Paul Pogba (6).

Ademola Lookman has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Fulham player this season (6 - 3 goals, 3 assists).

Bruno Fernandes has gone three Premier League games without a goal or assist for the first time since his Manchester United debut in February 2020.

What's next?

Fulham host Burnley in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at 2.30pm before travelling to Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

United host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at 5pm before entertaining Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday at 8.15pm.