Germany U21 4-2 Romania U21: Germans reach Euro 2019 final after dramatic win

Two late free-kicks sent Germany to the European U21 Championships final after an entertaining 4-2 victory over Romania in Bologna.

Nadiem Amiri gave Germany the lead after an impressive solo run and strike (21), before a VAR review saw Romania awarded a penalty, which George Puscas converted (26).

Puscas completed the turnaround just before the break with a fine header (44), but tournament top scorer Luca Waldschmidt levelled from the spot after a contentious penalty was awarded just after the break (51).

The game looked to be heading to extra-time, but two late free-kicks from Waldschmidt (90) and then Amiri (90+3), either side of Leicester defender Alex Pascanu seeing red for two bookings, sent Germany through.

They will face either France or Spain, who play in the other semi-final on Thursday night at 8pm, in Sunday's final, live on Sky Sports Football at 7.45pm.

Holders Germany took the lead midway through the half thanks to a fine solo effort from Amiri, galloping forward from his own half before dancing past one tackle and slotting into the bottom left corner from 18 yards.

Then came more VAR drama as Ianis Hagi was clipped by Timo Baumgartl before Puscas hit the post from the same move; the referee then awarded a spot kick, which Puscas converted.

Puscas got his second of the game and fourth of the tournament, glancing into the right corner with a measured header from Ivan's fine cross, sending the vocal Romania support wild.

He should have had a hat-trick before the break from a similar header, but Alexander Nubel produced one of the saves of the tournament, diving to his left to tip the effort away.

Germany were awarded a controversial penalty early in the second half as Hagi was adjudged to have tugged Mahmoud Dahoud in the area, though it could be argued the first offence was outside of the box. It did not go to a VAR review, allowing Waldschmidt to power home from the spot to the right.

Germany then piled on the pressure as Waldschmidt missed two clear chances and sub Lukas Nmecha wasted a fine chance when one-on-one, but Waldschmidt got his second of the game and seventh of the tournament in the 90th minute as his low, left-footed free-kick somehow found its way through the Romania wall and in off the post from 25 yards.

Pascanu was then sent off for a second yellow, tugging back Nmecha outside the box, and from the resulting free-kick Amiri got his second in brilliant fashion, finding the far left corner from the right of the box.

