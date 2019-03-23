Gibraltar 0-1 Republic of Ireland: Jeff Hendrick gives Mick McCarthy winning return

2:34 Highlights of the European Qualifier between Gibraltar and the Republic of Ireland. Highlights of the European Qualifier between Gibraltar and the Republic of Ireland.

Mick McCarthy's second spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland got off to a winning start as Jeff Hendrick's second-half strike saw them edge out Gibraltar 1-0 in their opening European Qualifier on Saturday.

The Burnley midfielder was in the right place to side-foot home the visitors' winner just four minutes into the second half and finally break down some stubborn resistance from the part-timers ranked 194th in the FIFA world rankings.

Player ratings Gibraltar: Goldwin (8), Sergeant (6), Annesley (6), Roy Chipolina (8), Joseph Chipolina (7), Anthony Hernandez (7), Bardon (6), Walker (8), Olivero (6), De Barr (6), Lee Casciaro (7)



Subs: Priestley (6), Pons (6)



Republic: Randolph (8), Coleman (8), Duffy (7), Keogh (6), Stevens (6), McClean (6), Hendrick (7), Doherty (8), Hourihane (9), McGoldrick (7), Maguire (6)



Subs: Brady (6), Arter (6)



Man of the match: Conor Hourihane

That strike proved enough to give the Republic a vital win - their first in seven competitive matches - in what looks to be a tough Group D that also contains the likes of Switzerland and Denmark.

Blustery conditions in the 2,300-capacity Victoria Stadium made it tricky for both sides and combined with a well-disciplined Gibraltar defence, chances were few and far between.

Republic of Ireland's Jeff Hendrick (left) celebrates scoring the only goal of the game at the Victoria Stadium

In fact, the closest the visitors came to making the breakthrough before half-time was when Roy Chipolina inadvertently got a head on to Seamus Coleman's cut back from the right byline, only for Kyle Goldwin's reflexes to prevent an own goal.

It was Goldwin's opposite number, though, who made the best save of the game as the Republic were given a much-needed wake-up call right at the start of the second half.

The home side swung in a corner from the right and Darren Randolph had to be at his agile best to keep out Chipolina's close-range header, a key moment in the game with the Republic taking the lead only two minutes later.

Team news Richard Keogh was named in the Republic starting line-up despite the defender breaking his hand in his last game. The Derby player was cleared to play wearing a lightweight cast, and Mick McCarthy found places for both Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty, as well as strikers David McGoldrick and Sean Maguire.



Meanwhile, opposite number Julio Ribas blended experience with youth as skipper Roy Chipolina marshalled the defence and 19-year-old striker Tjay De Barr was asked to lead the line.

Conor Hourihane's clever pass sent David McGoldrick free down the left and after advancing into the box, the Sheffield United forward's inch-perfect pull-back was calmly converted by the unmarked Hendrick 10 yards out as the Republic scored for the first time in five matches and 446 minutes.

And that proved to be the difference between the two teams as the visitors overcame an artificial pitch and unfavourable conditions to give McCarthy a victorious return and a first competitive win for 17 months.

Opta stats

Ireland have now won each of their three meetings with Gibraltar by an aggregate score of 12-0, with all three coming in European Championship qualifiers

This was Ireland's first win away from home in any competition since they beat Wales 1-0 in October 2017

Jeff Hendrick's strike ended a drought of 446 minutes without a goal in all competitions for Ireland since Aiden O'Brien scored against Poland in September 2018

Mick McCarthy has now won his first competitive match in charge of Ireland in both of his spells with the national side, having beaten Liechtenstein 5-0 in the first such match of his first stint in August 1996

Gibraltar have lost three consecutive games in all competitions after having only lost two of the five prior to this (W3)

Jeff Hendrick became the first Irish player to score for the national side under Mick McCarthy since Clinton Morrison netted against Russia in September 2002, 16 years and 197 days ago

Gibraltar's John Sergeant and Republic of Ireland's James McClean battle for the ball

What's next?

The Republic take on Georgia in Dublin in their next Group D fixture on Tuesday night, while Gibraltar host Estonia in a friendly international on the same evening.

