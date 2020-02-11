Hamilton 1-3 Aberdeen: Dons end drought to move third

3:29 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hamilton and Aberdeen. Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hamilton and Aberdeen.

Aberdeen ended their goal drought in emphatic fashion with a first-half goal blitz at Hamilton to secure their first Scottish Premiership win of 2020.

Derek McInnes' charges had gone 454 minutes without a goal prior to this encounter but they brought the unwanted run to a halt after just 15 minutes when Curtis Main opened the scoring and sent them on their way to a convincing 3-1 win.

Main had got the nod ahead of top goalscorer Sam Cosgrove and it was a decision which paid off for Dons boss McInnes.

Niall McGinn claimed the visitors' second eight minutes later and in first-half injury-time, Connor McLennan added a third. Marios Ogkmpoe grabbed a late consolation for Hamilton.

Aberdeen fans have turned on McInnes in recent weeks but the 423 members of the travelling support, who should be applauded for braving the winter weather, were chanting his name after McLennan's goal.

Hamilton, however, remain rooted in a relegation dogfight and face a massive clash with bottom-of-the-table Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday. If they are to start moving up the table then they must tighten up at the back, having shipped 18 goals in their last six outings.

Curtis Main celebrates with Scott McKenna after scoring to put Aberdeen 1-0 up at Hamilton

How Aberdeen got back on track

Hamilton were first to threaten when David Templeton darted in behind the Aberdeen defence latched onto to a flick from Marios Ogkmpoe but he was unable to steer his lob over Joe Lewis on target.

Aberdeen's long wait for a goal was finally ended in the 15th minute when Main opened the scoring. Andrew Considine played a long ball over a flat-footed Accies defence and Main should great composure when in on goal to deftly chip the ball over Luke Southwood.

The visitors doubled their advantage eight minutes later. Main gathered a throw-in and flicked it to Lewis Ferguson, who then laid the ball off for McGinn and the winger was allowed too much space inside the penalty area as he passed the ball beyond Southwood.

Niall McGinn celebrates after making it 2-0 to Aberdeen at Hamilton

Things got worse for the home side as captain Easton was forced off with what looked like a dislocated shoulder after landing awkwardly following a challenge by Main, to be replaced by Shaun Want.

Easton's lengthy treatment meant there was six minutes of added time and during that period Aberdeen claimed a third as McLennan steered a header from a Considine cross into the bottom corner.

Accies made two changes at the interval, with David Moyo and Will Collar coming on for Templeton and Sam Woods.

Aberdeen pushed for a fourth goal and Main had the ball in the net but was flagged for offside. The hosts pulled a goal back with six minutes remaining through Ogkmpoe, who slotted home a pass from Moyo - but it was too little, too late.

What the managers said...

Hamilton coach Guillaume Beuzelin: "It's was a difficult game. We were not in the game in the first half, it was not good enough. We targeted getting a point, maybe three, but they were better than us. We cannot play like this at home, three goals at half-time was a mountain to climb. It was better in the second half but overall it was not good enough."

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: "It was important we came here and got back to winning ways, get a bit of confidence back and get out season moving. We got all of that tonight. The intensity and tenacity were clear, we were clinical with our chances, which was pleasing, and there was more shots, crosses and bodies in the box - everything we've been asking for. You could see the difference when we got that first goal, it gave us a lease of life and greater confidence in the final third."

What's next?

Aberdeen vs Celtic Live on

Hamilton travel to relegation rivals Hearts on Saturday at 3pm, while Aberdeen host leaders Celtic on Sunday at 12pm - live from 11.30am on Sky Sports Football.