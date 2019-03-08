Hibernian vs Rangers preview: Steven Gerrard wants clinical edge from Gers trip

Rangers are unbeaten in their last ten games in all competitions

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to be "more clinical" when they travel to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Friday after the two sides drew 0-0 earlier this season.

The Rangers manager was "very pleased" with his side's performance in December, but this time he is looking for all three points to keep the pressure on Celtic, who are eight points ahead at the top of the table.

He said: "We are going for the points, the performance will be a bonus. I was speaking to Neil Lennon after the game, he was very impressed with the team. But you get nothing for that.

"We went away with one point when we should have gone away with three and that is the pressure we are under. We need to go there and try to find a performance that is capable of getting three rather than one.

"If we can hit those heights again and be a bit more clinical in front of goal, I am sure we will get what we are looking for out of the game."

Rangers will face a crunch Scottish Cup quarter-final clash against Aberdeen on Tuesday, but Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom does not expect many changes from Friday's opponents.

"They have hit a lot of form, scoring a lot of goals," he said. "I can't imagine Steven changing too much but he has got the capabilities to do that if he wants with the squad he has got and the players he has got competing for each position.

"But I don't think there will be too much different in the set-up and how he approaches the game and I wouldn't have thought too much difference in personnel."

Team news

Ryan Jack is a doubt for Rangers as is nursing a knock and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Edinburgh.

Defender Gareth McAuley has sustained a hamstring injury which required a scan while long-term absentees Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans (both knee) are continuing their rehabilitation work.

Ryan Jack will be assessed ahead of the game

