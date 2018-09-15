Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha goal seals victory

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Wilfried Zaha handed Crystal Palace a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Zaha was a doubt for the game after missing Palace's 2-0 defeat against Southampton with a groin injury, but he was fit enough to start and ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

Huddersfield dominated the game for large periods but they lacked a killer edge in front of goal, with Steve Mounie missing a great chance with a header in the first half, and Aaron Mooy rattling the post with a volley in the second.

Victory for Palace means they have ended their run of league defeats while Huddersfield still await their first victory of the season.

