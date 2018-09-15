Other matches

Sat 15th September

Premier League

  • Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
  • 3:00pm Saturday 15th September
  • The John Smith's Stadium   (Att: 23696)
FT

Huddsf'ld 0

C Palace 1

W Zaha (38)

Report

Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha goal seals victory

Last Updated: 15/09/18 5:15pm

Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Wilfried Zaha handed Crystal Palace a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Zaha was a doubt for the game after missing Palace's 2-0 defeat against Southampton with a groin injury, but he was fit enough to start and ultimately proved the difference between the two sides.

Huddersfield dominated the game for large periods but they lacked a killer edge in front of goal, with Steve Mounie missing a great chance with a header in the first half, and Aaron Mooy rattling the post with a volley in the second.

Victory for Palace means they have ended their run of league defeats while Huddersfield still await their first victory of the season.

More to follow...

Sky Sports Six-a-Side

Pick your team for Everton v West Ham for a chance to win the guaranteed £1k jackpot.

©2018 Sky UK